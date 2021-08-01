Bills seek new Orchard Park stadium costing at least $1.1b – paid for by public

• A new stadium – that multiple sources say is expected to be built in Orchard Park adjacent to the team’s existing facility so that there would be no need to temporarily relocate to another city during a multiple-year construction effort – would cost at least $1.1 billion, with the remaining several hundred million dollars of the requested package earmarked for renovations at the Sabres’ KeyBank Center.

• The team has made no overt threats, sources say, to leave Buffalo if it doesn’t get the full funding request, but it has made clear to government negotiators that there are other cities elsewhere that desire an NFL franchise and would pay handsomely for it.

Resolution of the issue, which comes ahead of the team’s 2023 lease expiration of its current stadium deal, has broad fiscal, economic and social implications for the Buffalo area and beyond.

A PSE official declined to comment before this story was published.

After publication of the story, a PSE spokesman, Jim Wilkinson, said the team is not seeking any funds for work at KeyBank Center. Wilkinson also said the figure of at least $1.1 billion being sought in public money for a new Bills' stadium was incorrect; he declined to say if the request by the team was higher or lower.