Bills seek $1.1 billion new stadium in Orchard Park – paid for by public

That plan had the backing of Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who rarely see eye to eye on anything. Still, it collapsed under the weight of opposition by community activists, some unions and left-leaning politicians. One of their key worries: the amount of taxpayer subsidy to one of the wealthiest companies in history.

In the case of a new stadium, people close to the talks who support the Bills note there have been many studies over the years showing that pro sports stadiums, from a purely economic model factoring in stadium costs, can be revenue-neutral at best and not a major driver of new jobs, especially if a pro team is already in the community.

A changed Albany

Beyond just the dollar issue, new political realities have to be considered in any Bills’ stadium talks.

For starters, the State Legislature has been taken over by Democrats, and both houses stormed to the political left for the past few years. Among its members are influential lawmakers who helped kill the Amazon deal. While Cuomo and his administration may be the point team now in the governments’ talks with the Bills, the governor is not going to cut a megadeal like a Bills’ stadium without legislative involvement.