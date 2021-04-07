Billions, borrowing, betting and ... bears? Highlights of the New York State budget

Cuomo in recent years rejected legislative attempts to legalize mobile sports gambling, saying such gambling would need to go through a lengthy constitutional amendment process. In January, before the federal bailout, he embraced mobile sports betting, though in a less free-market way than lawmakers wanted. His successful plan will have the state ostensibly run, via for-profit entities in a competitively bid process, in what he calls a lottery-style oversight process.

His successful plan also calls for major revenue-sharing tax payments by the betting vendors, which will place their computer servers at four upstate commercial casinos to take bets from anywhere in the state – an effort to try to withstand legal challenges that might come saying the program is unconstitutional. Betting could be underway by the end of the year.

Excluded Worker Fund