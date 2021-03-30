Bill legalizing marijuana passes both houses in Albany

By wide margins Tuesday, both houses of the legislature in Albany passed the bill to legalize recreational use of marijuana for adults in New York State.

The measure now goes to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has said he will sign it into law.

The state Senate was the first to pass it, voting 40-23 in favor, with all the Republicans and three of the Democrats opposed.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the Assembly gave its approval 100-49, with nay votes coming from six Democrats and all of the Republicans.

When the bill is signed, it will immediately legalize possession of less than three ounces of marijuana by adults over age 21.

Retail sales are expected to be allowed in about 18 months after regulations are drawn up.

