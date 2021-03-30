 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill legalizing marijuana passes both houses in Albany
0 comments
top story

Bill legalizing marijuana passes both houses in Albany

Support this work for $1 a month

By wide margins Tuesday, both houses of the legislature in Albany passed the bill to legalize recreational use of marijuana for adults in New York State.

The measure now goes to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has said he will sign it into law.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The state Senate was the first to pass it, voting 40-23 in favor, with all the Republicans and three of the Democrats opposed.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the Assembly gave its approval 100-49, with nay votes coming from six Democrats and all of the Republicans.

When the bill is signed, it will immediately legalize possession of less than three ounces of marijuana by adults over age 21.

Retail sales are expected to be allowed in about 18 months after regulations are drawn up.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Galactic to start testing latest spaceship

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News