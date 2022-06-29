Attorney General James files lawsuit against 10 gun retailers for ghost guns

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office filed a civil lawsuit against 10 online gun retailers during a press conference Wednesday in New York City.

An ongoing investigation by the New York City Sheriff's Office found that these out-of-state gun retailers violated New York’s licensing laws by selling ghost guns to customers without conducting background checks.

James says that many of these retailers’ customers were convicted felons.

Ghost guns are untraceable firearms bought in individual parts and full kits that can be assembled using ordinary household tools. Some ghost gun kits come with step-by-step instructions detailing the 90-minute assembling process for customers, according to officials.

Often, customers purchase ghost guns for their own use or to resell. In Buffalo, law enforcement has reported that ghost guns sell for as much as $2,000 on the street.

“These ghost gun parts only exist to be converted into operable, dangerous firearms,” James said. “And these companies only exist to provide weapons to individuals who are otherwise ineligible to own a gun.”

This lawsuit will be the first case to use the Public Nuisance statute passed by the New York legislature in 2021. The gun retailers named in the lawsuit are Brownells, Inc., Blackhawk Manufacturing Group (80 Percent Arms), Salvo Technologies, Inc. (80 P Builder or 80P Freedom Co), G.S. Performance, LLC, Indie Guns, LLC, Primary Arms, LLC, Arm or Ally, LLC, Rainier Arms, LLC, KM Tactical LLC, and Rock Slide USA, LLC.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, whose office is partnering with the attorney general in the lawsuit, described business and marketing practices of the gun retailers as aiding in “mail-order murder.”

“The sea of violence has been fed by many rivers, and this river is coming from far away,” Adams said.

James’s lawsuit comes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s concealed weapon laws on June 23.

An investigation by the Attorney General’s Office linked these companies to thousands of shipments to addressed to New York residents dating back to 2017.

“This nonexistent oversight of the sale of these products that can cause real harm and has caused real harm as resulted in the death of individuals here in New York,” James said.

