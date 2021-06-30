Assembly probe of Gov. Andrew Cuomo will start issuing subpoenas

Montesano said Democrats, who ultimately control the process as the party that dominates the Assembly, are keeping Republican committee members in the loop and are not dragging their heels in the probe. “We’ve got a good pace," he said Wednesday after the meeting.

As for whether Cuomo will be asked to testify, Montesano noted that Cuomo has publicly pledged to cooperate with the different probes underway. “I would say that’s up in the air at this point … I wouldn’t say ‘absolutely no,’ " the lawmaker said.

Senate Minority Leader Robert G. Ortt, a North Tonawanda Republican, said subpoenas should have already been issued by the Assembly committee. “The delay in issuing subpoenas seems to underscore the point I have made repeatedly: The Assembly investigation seems to be more focused on buying time for the governor than truly holding him accountable and getting the answers that New Yorkers deserve.’’