Assembly joins NY Senate in passing measure to let hemp producers grow marijuana

New York's Assembly followed the state Senate on Wednesday in approving a bill that gives hemp farmers temporary licenses to cultivate and process marijuana for adult use.

“These temporary licenses are the next step in getting our state’s market up and running,” Speaker Carl Heastie said in announcing the passage of the measure.

The cultivators and processors will have to apply for a distributor license by June 1, 2023. Both licenses would expire on June 30, 2024.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes noted that the legislation includes a Social Equity Mentorship Program, which will provide opportunities for minorities, women and people previously harmed by drug laws to take part in the industry.

