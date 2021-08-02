As talks simmer for a new Bills stadium, some of the basics already are in dispute

Wilkinson said such a request for KeyBank funding by the government is not and has not been a part of the discussions over a new stadium for the Bills.

The Buffalo News on Sunday, based on well-placed sources, said the Pegula company is asking for a 100% taxpayer-funded package of $1.5 billion for a new stadium for the Bills and work at the Sabres arena. A spokesman for the teams last week declined to comment .

The Pegula spokesman did not dispute that the company is seeking a public financing arrangement for a new Bills stadium, which people in Albany and Buffalo have been told would be in Orchard Park, adjacent to the team’s existing stadium.

But Wilkinson said a new stadium built – and owned – by taxpayers wouldn't be unprecedented in NFL stadium deals over the years. One frequently cited is Raymond James Stadium. The home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was built in 1998 and paid for through a sales tax increase and funds from tourism taxes.

Social media was ablaze Sunday with talk of a major public financing deal being sought by Kim and Terry Pegula for a new Bills stadium. Reaction to The News' article was predictably mixed, with some supporting public money for a new stadium, while others sharply criticized the idea of taxpayer money to support a lucrative NFL team.