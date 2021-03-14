As Cuomo reels, pleas for political support come from his vaccine czar

For most of his tenure, Mr. Cuomo has relied on a close set of advisers who act as both political enforcers and point people on government operations. Mr. Schwartz, a former top aide to the governor who returned as an unpaid adviser to assist with the pandemic response, has been in charge of vaccination planning, a position that puts him in frequent contact with local officials.

But the calls that alarmed some county officials had to do with politics, not vaccines, according to the two executives, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they did not want to endanger their local vaccination efforts. A third county official confirmed that Mr. Schwartz had called to gauge the official’s opinion of Mr. Cuomo’s political straits, but said the issue of vaccination had not come up.

Mr. Schwartz, who for much of the pandemic has lived with Mr. Cuomo in the governor’s mansion, sought to find out whether they would be joining criticism of the governor, which by that point had already included calls for Mr. Cuomo’s resignation.

The phone calls by Mr. Schwartz put on stark display the difficulty Mr. Cuomo now faces as he seeks to hold onto his job as he continues to guide the state through a critical stage in the pandemic, as inoculations ramp up and restrictions on economic activity are taken away.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month