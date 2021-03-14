As Cuomo reels, pleas for political support come from his vaccine czar

ALBANY — At the height of the pandemic, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called upon some of his most trusted emissaries to return to the fold to help coordinate the state’s coronavirus response, including Larry Schwartz, his former top aide who is now leading New York’s vaccination efforts.
But with Mr. Cuomo facing concurrent scandals and calls for his resignation, Mr. Schwartz has also assumed a more familiar role: as a political operative, asking state Democratic leaders to support the governor, a third-term Democrat, while continuing to discuss the urgent business of immunization.
According to two Democratic county executives, Mr. Schwartz placed calls to them in recent weeks, inquiring about their loyalty to the governor amid a series of sexual harassment allegations that have led many congressional Democrats, including both the state’s senators, to demand Mr. Cuomo’s resignation.
In one case, a county executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, said that after Mr. Schwartz had discussed the governor’s political situation, he then pivoted directly to a conversation about vaccine distribution.
In another example, a second county executive said Mr. Schwartz called immediately after a different Cuomo administration official had called about vaccine distribution in the county.
The close timing of those calls was unusual enough that the second executive’s legal counsel filed a preliminary complaint on Friday with the state attorney general office’s public integrity bureau, about a possible ethics violation by the governor’s office, according to an official with direct knowledge of the complaint.
Mr. Schwartz insisted in a statement on Sunday that he had never mixed Covid-response policy with political considerations, noting that “distribution and the administration of vaccines in New York State is based on a clear formula.”
“All decisions regarding vaccines are done based on public health considerations, not politics,” Mr. Schwartz said. “At no time has politics ever entered into the discussion or decision making regarding vaccines. I have never discussed vaccines in a political context and anyone who thinks that is seriously mistaken.”
Beth Garvey, the acting counsel to the governor, praised Mr. Schwartz for working “night and day to help New York through this pandemic,” and rejected any intimation from the county executives of improper politicking. “Any suggestion that he acted in any way unethically or in any way other than in the best interest of the New Yorkers that he selflessly served is patently false,” Ms. Garvey said.
The disclosure of Mr. Schwartz’s phone calls comes as Mr. Cuomo is engaged in a fight for his political survival unlike any he has confronted in his decades in politics.
Six women have made accusations against him, including groping, sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior, and their claims are being investigated by independent lawyers overseen by the state attorney general. The governor has denied touching anybody inappropriately.
For most of his tenure, Mr. Cuomo has relied on a close set of advisers who act as both political enforcers and point people on government operations. Mr. Schwartz, a former top aide to the governor who returned as an unpaid adviser to assist with the pandemic response, has been in charge of vaccination planning, a position that puts him in frequent contact with local officials.
But the calls that alarmed some county officials had to do with politics, not vaccines, according to the two executives, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they did not want to endanger their local vaccination efforts. A third county official confirmed that Mr. Schwartz had called to gauge the official’s opinion of Mr. Cuomo’s political straits, but said the issue of vaccination had not come up.
Mr. Schwartz, who for much of the pandemic has lived with Mr. Cuomo in the governor’s mansion, sought to find out whether they would be joining criticism of the governor, which by that point had already included calls for Mr. Cuomo’s resignation.
The phone calls by Mr. Schwartz put on stark display the difficulty Mr. Cuomo now faces as he seeks to hold onto his job as he continues to guide the state through a critical stage in the pandemic, as inoculations ramp up and restrictions on economic activity are taken away.
Mr. Cuomo has insisted that he has a unique skill set to guide the state through the end stages of the pandemic, pleading for New Yorkers to await the outcome of two separate investigations into his behavior, including one by the attorney general, Letitia James.
“I’m going to avoid distractions, and I’m going to focus on my job,” he said on Friday, noting the state’s budget is due soon. “I have to rebuild the state.”
But many other New York Democrats feel that the governor has lost his mandate and ability to lead.
“I got to tell you, the folks in this state and the political leadership don’t believe in him anymore,” Mayor Bill de Blasio, a frequent political foe, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, reiterating a call for Mr. Cuomo to resign. “He’s holding up our effort to fight Covid. He’s literally in the way of us saving lives right now.”
The mixing of politics and the state’s vaccination program threatened to further complicate Mr. Cuomo’s efforts to forge ahead with the day-to-day business of government despite the deep uncertainty about his future.
It also threw a spotlight on a concern quietly voiced by local officials in recent months: that the Cuomo administration may have viewed its control over the scarce supply of vaccines doled out by the federal government as a means to reward or punish local officials.
Not every county executive received a call. Most county executives in the state are Republican, and several who were reached on Friday said that Mr. Schwartz had not called them to discuss politics or the governor. Other Democratic county executives said no political discussions have come up with Mr. Schwartz.
Mr. Cuomo has defiantly rejected calls for him to resign, saying on Friday that such a move would be tantamount to “bowing to cancel culture.” The governor has admitted, however, to making remarks that may have made some staffers uncomfortable.
“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” Mr. Cuomo said in a statement on Feb. 28, after The New York Times published an account of one accuser, Charlotte Bennett. “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.
At the same time, his administration is also being investigated by federal prosecutors for its handling of nursing homes during the pandemic. Several of Mr. Cuomo’s top aides, including his most senior adviser, Melissa DeRosa, directed the state’s Health Department to remove figures on residents’ deaths from a report on nursing homes, a Times investigation found.
In February, the Times reported that at least nine top public health officials in the state Health Department had resigned or retired during the pandemic as aides acted without their input or expertise.
Mr. Cuomo had made it clear, in public and private comments, that he believed state public health officials had no understanding of how to conduct a large-scale operation like vaccinations, and that his close aides, who like Mr. Schwartz did not have public health experience, could do a better job.
Days after the nursing homes report appeared in early July, Mr. Cuomo discussed writing a book about his pandemic leadership for the first time. The book became a best seller after its release in October, but last week his publisher said it would no longer be promoting the title and would not issue it in paperback because of the nursing home investigation.
Mr. Cuomo has apologized for his actions and comments with women, which he suggested had been misinterpreted. He has urged patience while the investigations are carried out.
On Friday, he reiterated that he had no intention of resigning and lashed out at lawmakers, who by the end of the day included Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, for urging him to step aside “without knowing any facts and substance.”
That same day, Mr. Cuomo was photographed outside the governor’s mansion in Albany, where he has grown increasingly isolated, a blanket thrown over his shoulders, a cellphone pressed to his ear.