ALBANY – After weeks of delay, Albany lawmakers believe they are finally nearing a state budget agreement.

At the same time, members of the Legislature are increasingly casting blame for the delay upon Gov. Kathy Hochul, citing her insistence that major policy proposals be included in the pact. Hochul's approach has brought mixed success during her second budget negotiation as New York’s chief executive and first since winning election to a full term of office.

The Legislature passed its fifth stopgap measure keeping state government on Monday, effective until Friday. It’s unclear whether another extender bill will be necessary then, but there is hope an agreement will be completed this week.

“Everybody I think feels that we are making progress,” said Democratic State Sen. Liz Krueger, chair of the Senate Finance Committee. “There are still a handful of some big picture policy issues that need to be addressed … But I feel like we could actually get this done before we go home again.”

The budget was due April 1, and this is now the latest budget since 2010, when negotiations between then-Gov. David Paterson and the Legislature dragged into August.

That year, in the midst of the Great Recession, state government faced decisions about major spending cuts. This time, the issue is not cuts, but rather that the Legislature has resisted approving major policy proposals Hochul has inserted into budget talks.

The process also began unusually late this year: Busy with a fight over her nominee to be the state’s chief judge, Hochul did not introduce her budget proposal until Feb. 1, two weeks later than is typical, effectively condensing the budget process from eight weeks to six.

Hochul and Democratic leaders of the Legislature hope to finish ironing out an agreement behind closed doors this week. If tradition holds, Hochul could issue an order bypassing the normal three-day aging process allowing public and lawmakers to scrutinize the details. In another tradition, the Legislature could end up voting late into the night on approval of the massive document.

Where things stand

Hochul and fellow Democrats who control the Legislature are largely in agreement on a change Hochul sought giving judges clearer discretion over setting cash bail. Meanwhile, Hochul has de-emphasized her major housing plan as a top priority in budget talks, removing the other major stumbling block to an agreement.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said he hoped the “end was near” on Monday. He listed “the environment” and a cap on charter schools in New York City as major outstanding negotiating issues, as well as the formulation of a plan to crack down on illegal cannabis shops.

Why it’s late

Hochul’s signature initiative this year was a plan to build 800,000 units of housing over a decade. But it encountered major opposition in the Legislature.

Heastie said that the plan’s inclusion within the already-shortened budget process contributed to its defeat.

Hochul won't push for major housing proposal in budget talks, rejects Legislature's counter This removes a major hurdle to passing a state budget, but means New York will likely not pass any major housing initiative in 2023.

“Sometimes when you want to make transformative change in policy, I think there has to be an education period, letting the voters of the state understand why it needs to be done,” Heastie told reporters on Monday. “It was new to us, it was given to us in the executive budget, and to try to have members digest things in six weeks, and to go back and try to push something that the community didn’t fully understand … It just was a lot."

A 2004 State Court of Appeals decision, Silver v. Pataki, granted the governor significantly greater leverage in budget negotiations. Since then, governors have sought to use that leverage to push major policy items through the budget process. But this year, Heastie said, widespread use of the practice had saddled the Legislature with too much policy.

“It’s bail, it’s housing, it’s charters, it's energy – it’s a lot of stuff for us to try to deal with,” Heastie said. “The conversations around numbers actually went pretty well. But that has taken a back seat, because we’ve been trying to deal with so many issues regarding policy.”

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said that this was “the most policy-laden budget” she’s had to negotiate.

Republicans argue that, instead of open debate over stand-alone bills, Hochul’s strategy had led to opaque, closed-door negotiations among Democrats about major policy initiatives.

“We try to hide all this policy in the budget,” said Republican State Sen. George Borrello of Sunset Bay. “Bail reform, it ends up in a part of the budget that has absolutely nothing to do with criminal justice. That's the kind of shell game that is played here in Albany.”

Krueger said she would have preferred less policy in Hochul's budget, but also called it likely "impossible" to bar all policy. That's because when “you're appropriating money for programs, you're often creating programs at the same time or redesigning them," she said.

Concerning the late budget, Hochul has told reporters that, "I'm more concerned about getting the right results instead of the timing of it."

Gas lawsuit

One issue that seemed largely settled: a measure to transition the state’s homeowners and businesses away from using fossil fuels for heating, and instead, to electricity. In mid-March proposals, the Legislature largely agreed with Hochul’s idea to bar the installation of natural gas hookups in newly constructed buildings.

A week ago, however, a federal appeals court in California threw out a similar ban. By issuing an ordinance barring natural gas piping into buildings, the city of Berkeley ran afoul of rules giving the federal government authority to set energy-efficiency standards for furnaces, stoves and water heaters, the ruling stated.

Last week, New York Senate Republicans sent a letter to Hochul asking her “to stop pushing this ban as it has been clearly deemed unconstitutional.”

The Republican letter was first reported by Spectrum News. A spokeswoman for the state Energy Research and Development Authority, a Hochul administration, declined to comment.

Menthol ban

On another front, the New York Times reported on Monday that Hochul’s proposal to ban flavored tobacco, including menthol cigarettes and flavored smokeless tobacco, was facing fierce resistance in the Legislature and had divided Black lawmakers.

Democratic State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who supports Hochul’s proposal, told the newspaper that the ban was “on life support,” citing an effective campaign by big tobacco companies to frame the issue as discriminatory to Black communities.