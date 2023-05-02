"This is my 19th budget in this chamber," he said. "It is the best education budget in the history of the state of New York. For four hours, I listen to the debate on this floor. God, you would never know it. The children of the state of New York, the parents in the state of New York, should be jumping with joy for what we have done.

"Why isn't everybody jumping up and yelling: 'Congratulations? '" he added.

Near 10 p.m., lawmakers were getting ready to get on to other priorities.

"I vote aye," said Bronx State Sen. Jamaal Bailey. "I'm going to go watch the Knicks."

As Bailey was set to depart, Bronx State Sen. Gustavo Rivera updated the Senate with an important notice: The Knicks were winning by three.