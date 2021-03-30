An on-time state budget: It's a long shot bet

ALBANY – A new state budget is supposed to be approved so that the plan is in place for the start of the new fiscal year overnight Thursday.

It's always risky to say something definitely won’t happen in Albany. But, if several government officials are correct, that won’t happen.

“No way," as one government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Monday.

The Cuomo administration, however, while not specifically addressing the question of an on-time budget, said Monday that talks are about where they always are this time of year in Albany.

One of 10 bills that will make up the budget this year was introduced Monday night, but many controversial sections were "intentionally omitted," meaning either those matters won't be a part of the final budget or they will appear, rewritten, in a different, omnibus bill that Albany each year likes to call "The Big Ugly." Lawmakers will pass on time, if history is a guide, a bonding authorization bill to pay for ongoing borrowing expenses.

Not yet introduced are the major bills, like education and how all the spending is going to be funded. The sides are hoping to finish up this week and not spill into the Easter holiday weekend, but no one can say when everything will be completed.