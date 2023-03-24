Dr. James V. McDonald, who has served as acting commissioner of the state Department of Health since Jan. 1, has been nominated by Gov. Kathy Hochul to serve permanently in that capacity.

In a statement Friday, Hochul called McDonald a talented public health leader with the skills and experience necessary to lead the department.

"I am proud to nominate him to this critical role, and I look forward to working closely with him to protect the health of all New Yorkers," Hochul said.

An Albany County native, McDonald earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from Siena College in Loudonville, and joined the state Department of Health in July 2022, serving as as medical director of the Department's Office of Public Health. He later was appointed interim director of the Center for Community Health before serving as acting commissioner of health.