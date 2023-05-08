ALBANY – The morning after the state budget finally passed, Gov. Kathy Hochul was in New York City to take a long-awaited victory lap.

She did two television interviews, then traveled to upper Manhattan, where a stage full of district attorneys and New York City Mayor Eric Adams awaited. They stood behind Hochul as she signed the budget, a photo op a month in the making.

New York's 2019 bail reform law, eliminating cash bail for most misdemeanors and some nonviolent felonies, was a major political problem for Hochul during her election campaign last year, amid rising crime. And during this spring’s state budget negotiations, Hochul refused to sign an agreement unless it gave judges clearer discretion over setting bail.

“It's been a long few weeks,” Hochul said. “Groundhog day, couple of times. Groundhog weeks, groundhog month, but here we are. But I said from the very beginning, it's not a race to a deadline. It's a race to the right results ... Throughout this process, public safety has been front and center for me because we always had the victims of crimes and their families in mind.”

Under the bail change Hochul won, judges are no longer instructed to use the “lease restrictive means” to ensure a defendant’s return to court, an aspect of the 2019 law judges found confusing.

But the fight’s political cost was also significant: a budget that was signed 32 days after the April 1 deadline, the latest since 2010. And Hochul, a moderate Democrat, did not assuage some to both her political left and right with the results.

A day before in the Assembly chamber, several liberal Democrats charged Hochul pushed the bail change to appease the New York Post, the conservative tabloid that hammered bail and crime during the 2022 campaign and strongly supported her Republican opponent.

“When the governor announced this budget deal Thursday night, she cited the front page of tabloid newspapers in her comments on bail,” said Assembly Member Emily Gallagher of Brooklyn. “Not the data that shows rearrests are down and court appearances are up. Not the stories of countless New Yorkers who were able to protect their jobs, their health and their families because … they weren’t awaiting it in hell, Riker’s Island. Instead, she pointed to the front pages of ideologically-driven media, who have been lying and fearmongering about bail reform for years. If she thinks she’s going to win those people over by stripping New Yorkers of their civil rights, I’m afraid she’s sorely mistaken.”

The morning after the budget passed, the Post editorialized that while Hochul had correctly argued that a late budget beats a bad one, she had in fact “delivered both.” The editorial did not mention Hochul’s bail reform efforts, but said the budget did "virtually nothing" to address crime.

'Dangerousness' still not a bail consideration, but judges no longer bound by 'least restrictive' option The new language in the bail law allows judges to “make an individualized determination” about whether a defendant poses a risk of fleeing prosecution.

During his governorship from 2011 to 2021, Andrew Cuomo emphasized on-time budgets, framing them as a measure of the state government’s return to functionality.

A day before the budget passed, Cuomo’s former top aide, Melissa DeRosa, argued in a radio interview on WABC that Hochul unnecessarily held up the budget. The new bail aw would be ineffective, she said, because Hochul did not push for language allowing judges to use a defendant’s “dangerousness” as a standard to set bail.

“What she walked away with on bail was a drop in the bucket,” DeRosa said, adding that "prosecutors and judges are going to say, ‘This isn't good enough.’ … She's going to get no political benefit, no policy benefit, and she will have held this budget out for a month longer than she should have.”

But prosecutors literally stood behind Hochul after the budget’s passage, including the president of the State District Attorneys Association, Republican Washington County District Attorney Anthony Jordan. And, several labor leaders expressed thrill with the budget results, though the reaction was not uniform across the movement. The evening the budget passed, Hochul held a campaign fundraiser at Yankee Stadium and faced a protest outside from members of the state’s politically powerful health care workers union, 1199SEIU, unhappy about hospital and nursing home funding levels.

Like Hochul this year, Cuomo sought to use the governor’s unique leverage during budget negotiations to insert policy priorities. But the two other people charged with negotiating the budget, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, both noted the unusual degree to which Hochul had inserted policy into the budget this year.

“It’s bail, it’s housing, it’s charters, it's energy – it’s a lot of stuff for us to try to deal with,” Heastie recently told reporters. “The conversations around numbers actually went pretty well. But that has taken a back seat, because we’ve been trying to deal with so many issues regarding policy.”

That was not the only aspect of Hochul’s approach that slowed talks, according to a legislative source.

The centerpiece of Hochul’s State of the State address in January was a plan to build 800,000 units of housing over a decade, which Hochul framed as key to solving the state’s “affordability crisis.” But the Legislature would not adopt its core – allowing the override of zoning regulations if local governments did not hit housing growth targets – and legislators faced major pressure from local elected officials and suburban communities. Hochul balked at the Legislature’s incentive-based plan. Finally, as days of delay turned to weeks, Hochul dropped the issue as a top negotiating priority. In the end, the budget contained little about housing.

Two days after the budget passed, Hochul held another event in New York City, this time at the headquarters of the influential hotel trades union. Housing was the center of her affordability agenda, but not the only piece, and Hochul received a loud, standing ovation from union members chanting her name.

Hochul’s relationship with organized labor was strained this winter by her unsuccessful nomination of a state chief judge candidate, whom some labor leaders considered to have an anti-union record. But several aspects of the budget agreement appear to have repaired the relationship with influential labor leaders, who flanked Hochul at the event.

A decadeslong dream for the state’s labor movement has been indexing the minimum wage to inflation, and this year’s budget not only did that, but will first raise the wage to $16 upstate and $17 downstate. The head of the state’s umbrella labor organization, Mario Cilento, thanked Hochul for “raising the standard of living and quality of life for all New Yorkers.”

The budget expanded the Empire State Child Tax Credit to children under the age of 4, which the president of the Hotel Trades Council, Rich Maroko, said went a long way toward "expanding access to affordable child care to all working people, which prevents them from falling into poverty.”

And Gary LaBarbera, president of the state’s umbrella building trades union, said the budget’s green energy legislation had come with the “strongest labor standards anywhere else in the United States of America” for workers in the emerging industry.

“We did it in New York, we did it first, and we did it best,” LaBarbera said, pounding the podium. “Love it, love it, love it. Governor, I want to thank all you have done for working people in this state.”

“It is so great to be here,” Hochul noted at one point. “Not in Albany.”