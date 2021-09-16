335 Afghan refugees coming to Buffalo, most of any region in state

The idea of helping the Afghan nationals – an unknown number of whom were airlifted out of Kabul after the Taliban ousted the previous Afghanistan government as the U.S. was heading to pull all its remaining troops out – has been backed by many Democrats and Republicans in Albany, especially if the state is assisting Afghan refugees who gave various help to U.S. military forces over the past two decades of the now-ended war.

Word came to New York about the numbers heading to the state from the U.S. Department of State’s Afghan Placement and Assistance Program.

Some assistance to the Afghan nationals legally permitted to enter the United States will be provided by agencies including the Bureau of Refugee Services, a division of the state Office of Temporary and Disability Services. Another state agency, the Office for New Americans, can offer them various services like mental health and legal services.

The Buffalo News previously reported that extra challenges face the four refugee resettlement agencies in Buffalo because the arriving Afghan nationals do not qualify as refugees under federal law because they left their former country so quickly and without going through the usual resettlement process. They will be eligible for a $1,225 payment, like other refugees, but won’t immediately be able to work or get certain kinds of public assistance.