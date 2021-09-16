335 Afghan refugees coming to Buffalo, most of any region in state

ALBANY – The Buffalo area will be at least the temporary home to nearly one-third of Afghan nationals heading to New York State – the most of any region in the state – who were recently evacuated from the now Taliban-controlled country.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said the U.S. State Department has informed her administration that up to 1,143 Afghan refugees will come to New York State in the next six months, including up to 335 to the Buffalo area.
“New York has a storied history of welcoming those seeking a safe haven from violence and persecution – a proud tradition our state continues today by helping evacuees from Afghanistan rebuild," Hochul said Thursday.
The New York refugee resettlement infrastructure, especially in a number of upstate areas including Buffalo, has been especially strong in recent decades. The State Department said besides the 335 Afghan refugees heading to the Buffalo area, 248 will go to Syracuse, 240 to New York City, 200 to Rochester, 100 to Albany and 20 to Utica.
Some already have arrived in the state, Hochul said.
“The heart-wrenching images and stories of people fleeing their homeland were a call to action that New York State is more than willing to answer. We welcome our new Afghan friends with open arms and pledge to provide them the assistance they can rely on to rebuild anew," the Democratic governor said.
The idea of helping the Afghan nationals – an unknown number of whom were airlifted out of Kabul after the Taliban ousted the previous Afghanistan government as the U.S. was heading to pull all its remaining troops out – has been backed by many Democrats and Republicans in Albany, especially if the state is assisting Afghan refugees who gave various help to U.S. military forces over the past two decades of the now-ended war.
Word came to New York about the numbers heading to the state from the U.S. Department of State’s Afghan Placement and Assistance Program.
Some assistance to the Afghan nationals legally permitted to enter the United States will be provided by agencies including the Bureau of Refugee Services, a division of the state Office of Temporary and Disability Services. Another state agency, the Office for New Americans, can offer them various services like mental health and legal services.
The Buffalo News previously reported that extra challenges face the four refugee resettlement agencies in Buffalo because the arriving Afghan nationals do not qualify as refugees under federal law because they left their former country so quickly and without going through the usual resettlement process. They will be eligible for a $1,225 payment, like other refugees, but won’t immediately be able to work or get certain kinds of public assistance.
The Hochul administration Thursday said the Afghan refugees can remain in the U.S. for a temporary period as they seek formal asylum or a more permanent immigration status.