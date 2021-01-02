Start strong: Eat healthier, exercise more effectively, get better organized this year

It might seem like a century ago, but do you remember how you felt way back in March when you thought the new coronavirus would give you a few weeks at home to improve yourself and your surroundings?

You were going to learn how to cook and eat healthier. Find new ways to exercise. Finally have time to clean the whole house.

“It was going to be this nice little break. Then it became like ‘Holy crap, we’re really in this for a long haul,’” said Jamie Shaner, owner of Home Solutions of WNY.

Shifting realities made it harder than ever to focus on self-improvement, but a new year beckons with fresh opportunities. Hope soars that Covid-19 vaccines will allow us to put a pandemic behind us as kids get back to school, grown-ups get back to the workplace and families get back to busier social lives.

First, we will slog through several more pandemic months that provide the chance to consider how a traumatic global event should reshape the way we approach our health, wellness and happiness – and what steps we should take now to build a better future.