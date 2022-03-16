Starbucks unionization effort grows since its start by the 'brave baristas in Buffalo'

Kevin Johnson, the company's top executive for the past five years, said in a press release Wednesday that he signaled to the board a year ago that he wanted to retire when the pandemic ended. His tenure as CEO will end April 4, and his temporary successor will be Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO who traveled to Buffalo to fight the unionization effort.

"Howard Schultz inserted himself into the union-busting campaign, cheerleading managers to bust the union, telling us that we were ungrateful, that we should be ashamed of being poor the way he was, and even making really inappropriate comparisons," Brisack said. "And obviously, with today's news, he's coming out of the shadows to lead this fight against the union."

It's now a multi-pronged battle, one in which Starbucks finds itself fighting organizing efforts across the country – and crossing federal labor regulators in one locale.

The NLRB complaint filed Tuesday accuses Starbucks of retaliating against the two workers in Phoenix because they supported the unionization effort. One worker was reprimanded and the other given a work schedule she didn't want in hopes of discouraging others from joining the unionization effort, the agency said.