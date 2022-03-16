Starbucks unionization effort grows since its start by the 'brave baristas in Buffalo'

WASHINGTON – The CEO of Starbucks said Wednesday that he's stepping down. A day earlier, the National Labor Relations Board accused the coffee conglomerate of retaliating against union organizers in Phoenix. And an organizing drive that started in one store in Buffalo has spread to 135 stores in 26 states.
Against that backdrop, Starbucks union organizers from Buffalo met virtually Wednesday with their friends in Congress: the House Labor Caucus. And afterward, they spoke of the growing unionization effort now as every bit of a challenge as it has been from the beginning.
"No one, no worker anywhere, should have to go through what we are going through to organize our union," said Jaz Brisack of the Starbucks on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, which, in December, became the first unionized Starbucks in the nation.
Brisack noted that after the unionization effort began, Starbucks sent the president of Starbucks North America to Buffalo to fight the organizers by bringing in managers to watch them and try to stop them from speaking with other workers or signing union cards.
But the unionization succeeded at the Elmwood Starbucks nevertheless.
Kevin Johnson, the company's top executive for the past five years, said in a press release Wednesday that he signaled to the board a year ago that he wanted to retire when the pandemic ended. His tenure as CEO will end April 4, and his temporary successor will be Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO who traveled to Buffalo to fight the unionization effort.
"Howard Schultz inserted himself into the union-busting campaign, cheerleading managers to bust the union, telling us that we were ungrateful, that we should be ashamed of being poor the way he was, and even making really inappropriate comparisons," Brisack said. "And obviously, with today's news, he's coming out of the shadows to lead this fight against the union."
Workers at the Starbucks store on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga voted 8-7 to be represented by Starbucks Workers United.
It's now a multi-pronged battle, one in which Starbucks finds itself fighting organizing efforts across the country – and crossing federal labor regulators in one locale.
The NLRB complaint filed Tuesday accuses Starbucks of retaliating against the two workers in Phoenix because they supported the unionization effort. One worker was reprimanded and the other given a work schedule she didn't want in hopes of discouraging others from joining the unionization effort, the agency said.
In response, Starbucks spokesman Reggie Borges said: "A partner's interest in a union does not exempt them from the standards we have always held. We will continue enforcing our policies consistently for all partners and we will follow the NLRB's process to resolve this complaint."
That dispute in Phoenix comes as the Starbucks unionization has spread across the country. If all the stores where unionization efforts are underway vote to join a union, some 3,500 workers will be covered, noted Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat and member of the Labor Caucus.
"This is growing," he said. "This is going to continue to grow."
And it all started with the "brave baristas in Buffalo," Higgins added.
Rep. Mark Pocan, the Wisconsin Democrat who co-chairs the Labor Caucus, joined in the praise of the unionization effort.
"I'm just extremely impressed by the organizers," Pocan said. "This is taking on the 14th largest employer in the United States, 9,000 stores, with a winning record of six out of seven" in union votes so far. "You can't ask for much more."