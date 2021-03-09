St. Benedict School in Amherst reports 9 cases of Covid-19

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"When there are two or more (positive Covid-19) cases in the classroom, the classroom is quarantined. So, the classes she was referring to where the positive cases were were already quarantined at this point, when we were talking that day on the phone," Bagwell said.

Bagwell said she talked with the chief contact-tracer about the origin of each positive Covid-19 case. She also reconvened her school reopening committee, which is made up of parents with medical expertise, including physicians, nurses and a respiratory therapist.

She said that all but one agreed that it was safe to keep the school open, based on the fact that the three affected classrooms in the school were quarantined and out of the building.

Bagwell said that there was one additional positive Covid-19 case reported over the weekend – a college student who works in St. Benedict's afterschool program – but no other new cases since then. She told parents that she would reserve the right to change her mind about keeping the school open if there were more positive cases.

Poloncarz said Tuesday that the county, in its recommendations to schools, is following standards set by the Centers for Disease Control, the New York State Department of Health and the New York State Department of Education.

"Earlier this year, we had an issue at St. Francis and they agreed they would shut down for 10 days and we believe that stemmed the tide in that school, such that the number of cases reported from St. Francis dropped after the pause period was put in place, and we thank the St. Francis family for doing that. We would hope the St. Benedict family would do the same thing," Poloncarz said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.