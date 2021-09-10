Somber ceremonies across Western New York to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

Niagara Falls is one of 13 landmarks across New York State that will be lit blue Saturday in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks 20 years ago.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday also announced that flags on state government buildings will be flown at half-staff in honor of the fallen.
"Twenty years ago, nearly three thousand people lost their lives in the horrific and unprecedented acts of terror against our state and our nation on Sept. 11, 2001," Hochul said.
"We remember the victims and the brave first responders who lost their lives in the most unfathomable way, and we honor the survivors and victim's families who were tragically impacted by the attack. We will continue to stand together stronger and united as one New York State," she added.
Several events commemorating the 20th anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history are scheduled across Western New York.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Western New Yorkers, and Americans, experienced a range of reactions.
Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park
Erie County will join 60 communities across the country to memorialize the victims of Sept. 11, 2001, in a special ceremony hosted by the Erie County Retired & Senior Volunteer Program, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, the Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, the WNY Iraq/Afghanistan Memorial, and Explore & More: The Ralph C Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum. The ceremony is set for 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.
Volunteers at each of the 60 sites will read the names of all 2,977 men, women and children who lost their lives on 9/11, with each site assigned 50 names. In addition to the 50 assigned names, Erie County volunteers will be reading 29 names of people with a connection to Western New York, as well as the names of local first responders who died at Ground Zero. Also, the Iraq/Afghanistan Memorial Committee will read the names of the Western New Yorkers who died in the ensuing War on Terror. Community members were invited to submit names to be remembered by visiting the Naval Park website.
Saturday's activities will start with the singing of the national anthem by Buffalo’s Singing Cops, Buffalo Police Officers Moe Badger and Michael Norwood Jr. Additional music will be provided by the Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums and the Buffalo Niagara Concert Band. Color guards from the Buffalo Fire Department, Buffalo Police Department and United States Coast Guard Sector Buffalo will raise the 9/11 Flag of Honor. The Edward M. Cotter fireboat will provide a tribute marking the event.
Kleinhans Music Hall
A ceremony in remembrance of both the fallen and the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Kleinhans Music Hall. The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, in collaboration with the Western New York Families of September 11 and the American Red Cross, Western New York Chapter, will present a special performance entitled "American Resilience: 20th Anniversary Commemoration to 9/11 Heroes."
The concert, conducted by principal pops conductor John Morris Russell, will feature the full orchestra performing a repertoire that allows for moments of quiet reflection and celebrations of the triumphant American spirit, including Walker’s "Lyric for Strings," Copland’s "Fanfare for the Common Man," “Largo” from Dvořák's Symphony No. 9, and popular songs of inspiration. Local performers Jessica Ann Best and George Brown will join the orchestra on vocals. Former WKBW anchor Keith Radford will serve as master of ceremonies.
Featured outside the music hall, adjacent to the reflecting pool, is an installation that was set up on Sept. 4, the Western New York Families of September 11 Memorial, which features nearly 3,000 American flags, one for each of the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The memorial includes a special section honoring those who had connections to Western New York.
Tickets to the program are on sale now at bpo.org, by calling (716) 885-5000 or visiting the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Box Office between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are general admission and select-your-own-price, with a suggested donation of $40 per person. Proceeds from ticket sales will support the Western New York Families of September 11 Memorial.
Delaware Park
Team RWB (Team Red, White and Blue) Buffalo's Annual Dawn to Dusk, 9-11 Moving Tribute at Delaware Park, Agassiz Circle Entrance, starts at 6:45 a.m., with a brief ceremony before starting at sunrise. The daylong tribute to the lives lost 20 years ago continuously carries both the American flag and 9-11 Flag of Honor around the Delaware Park loop until sundown at approximately 7:30 p.m. There will be a sign-in tally sheet under a pop-up tent, along with some additional flags.
Niagara Falls Fire Department
The City of Niagara Falls Fire Department will be holding its annual 9/11 Tribute in honor of the 343 New York City firefighters, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the performance of their duties on that fateful day.
All available on and off-duty Niagara Falls Fire Department members and citizens in attendance will be asked to assemble at Fire House 8’s Memorial Park at Royal Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard. Once assembled, in remembrance of those who were lost, those in attendance will be asked to remain silent. This tribute will begin at 9:58 a.m.
In addition to the 9/11 tribute with the Niagara Falls Fire Department, the City’s Public Library is partaking in the Sept. 11, 2001: The Day That Changed The World exhibit. This is an educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11 and explores the consequences of terrorism.
This poster exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial and Museum and was made possible by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom.
This poster exhibit has been installed at the Earl W. Brydges building and the LaSalle branch of the library for viewing.
History Center, Lockport
The History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport, is dedicating an exhibit to commemorate and document 9/11's continued impact and significance, located on the first floor of the Outwater Building. Through artifacts, imagery and storytelling, patrons can learn about the pivotal details surrounding these historic events. A special quilt detailed with patchwork recognizing how 9/11 affected those in Western New York will be on display and is currently on loan by Linda Hunter of Lockport. The exhibit offers a closer look into the circumstances and aftermath of the attacks. It showcases the continued impact and significance, delving into the heroism, courage and resilience that lifted the U.S. up as a nation. The exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until mid-October.
St. Joseph University Church
A special music performance in commemoration of 9/11 is scheduled during all morning Sunday Masses at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph University Catholic Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, with Bryan Eckenrode on bagpipe and cello, and Roland Martin on organ.