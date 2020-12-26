 Skip to main content
Snow piling up: Hamburg in total inches
top story

Snow piling up: Hamburg in total inches

Wildart

A plow moves snow along Route 219 on Friday.

 Harry Scull Jr. /Buffalo News

The lake-effect snow storm hitting much of Erie County has already racked up some impressive snow totals.

Hamburg has taken the brunt with just shy of 22 inches as of 9:30 a.m.

Here are some of the top snow totals in Erie County so far during this storm, according to reports from spotters to the National Weather Service:

Eden – 20 inches

West Alden - 19.5 inches

Sloan - 19 inches

Buffalo – 18 inches

Lancaster – 18 inches

Southeast Buffalo - 17.1 inches

Orchard Park - 16.5 inches

North Cheektowaga - 16 inches

Buffalo Airport - 13.4 inches

Maki Becker

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

