Snow piling up: Hamburg in total inches

The lake-effect snow storm hitting much of Erie County has already racked up some impressive snow totals.
Hamburg has taken the brunt with just shy of 22 inches as of 9:30 a.m.
Here are some of the top snow totals in Erie County so far during this storm, according to reports from spotters to the National Weather Service:
Eden – 20 inches
West Alden - 19.5 inches
Sloan - 19 inches
Buffalo – 18 inches
Lancaster – 18 inches
Southeast Buffalo - 17.1 inches
Orchard Park - 16.5 inches
North Cheektowaga - 16 inches
Buffalo Airport - 13.4 inches
Maki Becker