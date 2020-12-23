'Shipmageddon' delays delivery of Christmas packages across WNY

"That is wonderful that those mail centers have a strong and healthier workforce, but not all do right now and we need to have compassion for the ones that are struggling," she said.

She is distressed about upsetting customers, and more so for the postal workers who are working around the clock to catch up.

"They are at risk every day in our pandemic while providing us with such an essential service that we are accustomed to taking for granted," she said.

Macdonough in Batavia has several packages stuck in transit - things she sold on eBay, $100 in frog sausages for her pet reptiles - but her biggest worry is for a special Christmas care package she shipped to her son in the Navy serving in Spain.

"Some days you can be Zen about it. In the grand scheme of things it's just a package," she said. "But then you find yourself in a super stressful moment in this super stressful year and it feels like it's going to be the straw that broke the camel's back."

That's why she has been celebrating the victories, like the bottle of Chick-fil-A sauce she ordered for another son's stocking. She had been waiting for it nervously as its delivery date kept getting pushed back.