'Shipmageddon' delays delivery of Christmas packages across WNY

The package Lisa Macdonough sent to her son in the military? She's losing hope it will reach him in time for Christmas. Stephanie Price of Grand Island still waits for several online purchases, one special gift for her kids in particular. And emails bombard Dana Pecoraro of North Tonawanda from customers looking for shipments that never arrived.
Postal workers across the country are facing "unprecedented challenges," according to Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service's Western New York and Central Pennsylvania districts.
"The Buffalo and Rochester processing and distribution centers have faced challenges recently due to Covid-19. At the same time, mail volumes have dramatically increased," he said.
Fewer people are traveling and gathering for the holiday, meaning more are shipping packages instead of giving them in person. Quarantined at home, far more people are shopping online for gifts and everyday essentials. Tens of thousands of postal workers have called in sick or are in isolation because of the virus, according to the American Postal Workers Union.
To make matters worse, private carriers such as UPS and FedEx stopped taking orders from some retailers, and those retailers have since shifted their deliveries to the Postal Service, adding to its burden, the Washington Post reported.
The Postal Service saw the glut coming. It warned shippers to send packages early, hired seasonal employees and moved workers around to facilities needing the most help, he said.
But shoppers say they heeded the warnings and still haven't received items they ordered more than a month ago.
Pecoraro, a sculptor and owner of the Midnight Orange, started noticing problems early this month when she saw that 67 packages she sent out hadn't shown any other tracking information except for their initial acceptance scans. She called the post office, which told her local facilities were so backed up they had 10 semi-trailers parked but unable to dock and unload, with more trucks pulling in every day. She reached out to each of her customers to assure them they had ordered on time and that Pecoraro had shipped on time, but that the Postal Service was in crisis and their order could arrive late.
She sent customers a photograph of their commissioned sculpture so they can present it with the promise of "a gift to come," and she has offered to reach out to gift recipients on customers' behalf and explain the situation personally.
Most customers have been understanding. But some have not, making sure "to stress how disappointed they are in me, though the situation is completely outside of my ability to control," she said.
Some have been receiving other mail on time and don't understand that different areas and workforces have been affected differently, she said.
"That is wonderful that those mail centers have a strong and healthier workforce, but not all do right now and we need to have compassion for the ones that are struggling," she said.
She is distressed about upsetting customers, and more so for the postal workers who are working around the clock to catch up.
"They are at risk every day in our pandemic while providing us with such an essential service that we are accustomed to taking for granted," she said.
Macdonough in Batavia has several packages stuck in transit - things she sold on eBay, $100 in frog sausages for her pet reptiles - but her biggest worry is for a special Christmas care package she shipped to her son in the Navy serving in Spain.
"Some days you can be Zen about it. In the grand scheme of things it's just a package," she said. "But then you find yourself in a super stressful moment in this super stressful year and it feels like it's going to be the straw that broke the camel's back."
That's why she has been celebrating the victories, like the bottle of Chick-fil-A sauce she ordered for another son's stocking. She had been waiting for it nervously as its delivery date kept getting pushed back.
"I was actually standing out there watching, peeking through the window," Macdonough said. "Then today, there it was. I was just way happier than I should’ve been about a bottle of Chick-fil-A sauce."
Price on Grand Island has her heart set on watching her kids open the giant Air Fort tent she bought them on Amazon, and she's going to be "pretty upset" if it's not there, she said. She pays extra for a Prime Shipping membership and said she expects Amazon to hold up its end of the agreement.
"I understand it's the busiest time of year, but don't the delivery companies usually hire seasonal help for things like this?" she asked.
Online shoppers set a record on Cyber Monday this year, spending $10.8 billion for the largest single online shopping day in history, according to Adobe Analytics.
In June, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy made cuts to the Postal Service which included reducing office hours, removing collection boxes and mail sorting machines, closing or consolidating mail processing facilities, restricting late and extra delivery trips, and banning or restricting overtime. Those changes were ordered reversed in October after Montana Gov. Steve Bullock filed a lawsuit saying the changes were delaying medicine, bill payments, job applications and election ballots.
Late last month, in a statement, the Postal Service announced it would "flex" its network to meet the higher volume of packages expected this holiday season, expanding tracking technology, extending Sunday shipping and "making sure the right equipment is available to sort, process and deliver" mail and packages. The Buffalo facility received an additional mail sorting machine last year, Abdul-Razzaaq said.
If your package has been lost, late or missing for seven days or more; you can file a "missing mail" request. Go to USPS.com and click "help," then "missing mail" or call 1-800-275-8777 to ask for your local Consumer Affairs office. If your package is insured, file a claim.