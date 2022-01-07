Sewer work on Allen Street to resume Monday, closing westbound traffic

The westbound lane of Allen Street, between Delaware and Elmwood avenues, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays beginning Monday, as the second phase of the Allen Street Complete project resumes, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Friday.

All next week, the work will focus on sewer revisions between Irving Place and Delaware Avenue.

As a result, westbound motorists will be detoured to Virginia Street. The eastbound lane will be open to vehicular traffic, and sidewalks on both sides of Allen Street will remain open during the utility phase of work.

There will be no parking zones on both sides of Allen Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while work continues.

