Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's effort to study UFOs likely to become law

• Determine whether UAPs have any connection with foreign governments or other organizations.

• Deliver an annual report to Congress on the office's work.

That's a much heavier workload than that carried by a temporary Navy task force that merely collects data on UFO sightings. And much more work needs to be done than what the task force can accomplish, said Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat who pushed for the amendment in the House.

“Based on briefings I’ve received as chairman of the House Intelligence and Special Operations Subcommittee, I firmly believe that the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community need to come together and create a permanent, synchronized structure to collect and analyze UAP data," Gallego said.

Of course, some of those UFOs might not be anything extraterrestrial.