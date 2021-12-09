Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's effort to study UFOs likely to become law

WASHINGTON – The U.S. military is about to start taking UFOs seriously thanks in large part to the bipartisan odd-couple team of Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, and Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican.
Gillibrand and Rubio announced Thursday that the must-pass defense authorization bill for fiscal 2022 will include their amendment to establish a new federal office to study what they call "unidentified aerial phenomena" or "UAPs" – namely the mysterious flying objects that Air Force pilots and other military personnel have reported seeing for years.
“My amendment will establish a formal office to report and respond to UAPs and give us the scientific capabilities needed to track and share data, investigate sightings and develop a response to this growing security threat," said Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. "The United States needs a coordinated effort to take control and understand whether these aerial phenomena belong to a foreign government or something else altogether."
Long the obsession of starry-eyed teens and sci-fi fanatics, unidentified flying objects have drawn new interest in the military and in Congress in recent years simply because military pilots keep seeing inexplicable objects flying through the sky.
In fact, "60 Minutes" in May showed a video shot by a pilot that appears to show a UFO moving at high speed several miles away from a military jet.
Navy pilot Ryan Graves told the CBS broadcast that while on duty, he would see such objects "every day."
With that sort of thing happening, Gillibrand and Rubio – a progressive Democrat and a conservative Republican – agreed that the federal government had to put more effort into studying UFOs.
“It is my hope that the creation of a new joint Defense Department and Intelligence Community office focused on UAPs will provided the resources, analytics and attention needed to determine what is loitering around our military training ranges,” Rubio said. “The DoD and (intelligence community) need to ensure a more uniform collection strategy is in place and that we continue to destigmatize reporting on UAPs, particularly from military aviators."
The Gillibrand-Rubio measure would create an office, run jointly by the Department of Defense and the Director of National Intelligence, to:
• Collect and analyze data about UAP sightings.
• Develop a "science plan" to test theories about what these strange flying objects are.
• Decide what kind of priority UAPs should have in the U.S. intelligence-gathering effort.
• Determine whether UAPs have any connection with foreign governments or other organizations.
• Deliver an annual report to Congress on the office's work.
That's a much heavier workload than that carried by a temporary Navy task force that merely collects data on UFO sightings. And much more work needs to be done than what the task force can accomplish, said Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat who pushed for the amendment in the House.
“Based on briefings I’ve received as chairman of the House Intelligence and Special Operations Subcommittee, I firmly believe that the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community need to come together and create a permanent, synchronized structure to collect and analyze UAP data," Gallego said.
Of course, some of those UFOs might not be anything extraterrestrial.
“You're talking about drone technology, you're talking about balloon technology, you're talking about other aerial phenomena, and then you're talking about the unknown,” Gillibrand told Politico last month. “Regardless of where you fall on the question of the unknown, you have to answer the rest of the questions. That’s why this is urgent. That’s why having no oversight or accountability up until now to me is unacceptable.”
Ignoring UFOs could weaken America's defenses, Gillibrand said.
“Our national security efforts rely on aerial supremacy and these phenomena present a challenge to our dominance over the air," she said on Thursday. "Staying ahead of UAP sightings is critical to keeping our strategic edge and keeping our nation safe."