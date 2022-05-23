Sempolinski to seek Reed seat in special election; will yield to Jacobs for full term

Republican leaders across the Southern Tier are lining up behind Steuben County Republican Chairman Joe Sempolinski for a special election to succeed former Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, who resigned on May 10.

Sempolinski, the former district director for Reed in the current 23rd Congressional District, said Monday he expects the district's 11 Republican chairs to back his effort against Max Della Pia, a retired Air Force officer whom Democrats have unofficially named to compete in the special election.

Sempolinski indicates, however, he will hold the office only for the remainder of Reed's term and will not challenge Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, who has declared his candidacy in the new 23rd District approved last week by a state judge.

"I am very interested in running for the special election and have been in contact with party leaders and so far, the response has been extremely positive," Sempolinski said Monday, adding he will not circulate designating petitions for the term beginning Jan. 1 and will not compete in an Aug. 23 primary election.

Noting his lifelong residency in the district and familiarity with its issues as a top Reed staffer, Sempolinski said he expects to immediately pick up where Reed left off.

"This would be an honor to serve four months or four minutes," he said, "especially to be able to be the voice for my friends and neighbors. I'm probably the best person to be able to step in and make the best possible use of the four months."

After State Supreme Court Justice Patrick F. McAllister last week stamped final approval on new district lines following months of partisan litigation, Jacobs abandoned his candidacy in a more northern district stretching from Niagara to Jefferson counties. In what amounted to a trade, Jacobs will now compete in essentially the old Reed district, which had previously been sought by Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Oneida County. She now seeks the new 24th District, for which Jacobs had been campaigning.

Once Jacobs entered the fray for the Southern Tier district that contains his Orchard Park home, party leaders agreed to the Sempolinski candidacy for the special and Jacobs for any primary that could develop. The Jacobs announcement also ended any potential candidacies contemplated by former State Sen. Cathy Young of Olean and State Sen. George M. Borrello of Sunset Bay.

"Chris lives in the district and was going to run one way or another," said Cattaraugus County Chairman Robert Keis. "He has name recognition and comes from Erie County, which has 42% of the vote. It makes sense for Chris to run in the district where he lives."

He noted the Sempolinski agreement allows Jacobs to compete in the primary and general elections without resigning his current post and creating yet another congressional vacancy.

Other Republicans have hinted at competing in the Aug. 23 primary, including Marc Cenedella, a Manhattan businessman and Fredonia native who announced his candidacy on Thursday. Since the new lines were unveiled early Saturday morning and Jacobs declared his candidacy, however, Cenedella's staff has not returned phone calls.

Steuben County Democratic Chairman Shawn D. Hogan said Monday that party leaders remain united behind Della Pia for the special and general elections. While Keis noted that Della Pia had been mocking Tenney as a Southern Tier "carpetbagger" until she opted for the more northern turf, the Democratic candidate lives in Tioga County, outside the new Southern Tier district.

"He won't be in our district but he knows the district better than any Republican, i.e. Chris Jacobs," Hogan responded.

Question marks still surround the date of a special election, though leaders of both parties in the Southern Tier now expect it will occur in conjunction with the already scheduled Aug. 23 primary. That speculation intensified Monday when Gov. Kathy Hochul slated a Wednesday swearing-in ceremony for Antonio Delgado, the Hudson Valley congressman whom she designated as the state's new lieutenant governor. He is expected to resign on Wednesday and start a special election timetable for his district on Aug. 23.

Hogan said he now expects the same date in the Southern Tier district, and a New York Department of State spokeswoman said Monday its office has not yet received Reed's resignation letter, as required by the Public Officers law.

