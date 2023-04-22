Chris Hytha began thinking about the project in winter of 2021, not long after graduating from architectural school at Drexel University in Philadelphia. The world was just coming out of the pandemic shutdown, and Hytha – steeped since childhood in civic statements made by great old buildings – was contemplating a journey to the heart of sprawling cities.

He wanted to travel the nation to capture high-resolution drone images of the peaks of great art deco towers, often with moody backlit skies at sunrise, understanding a kind of beautiful contradiction: These spires, built by memorable architects with elaborate ornamentation intended to move everyday people on the sidewalk, were removed by sheer distance from that audience, a gap that could be dramatically resolved by drone.

Hytha, whose streetscape images of Philadelphia had already earned him more than 70,000 followers on Instagram, set out to create what you might call headshots of these beloved deco landmarks. He preferred working in what he calls "a beautiful and particular condition," when the skies are cloudy yet allow a dash of sunlight at a building's peak.

He was inspired by such classics as the Chrysler Building in Manhattan, but – in the way large projects often go – he wandered into unexpected revelation.

To wrap together everything that makes a deco skyscraper truly matter – art and beauty and beyond all else, the aching story of a city – it is hard to find anyplace that matches the resonance of upstate New York ...

Especially Buffalo.

“I’ve thought a ton about it,” said Hytha, 25, whose musician parents restored crumbling old houses on the side. “These buildings really tell a story about society and what we value. They’re time capsules, and they capture an undeniable pride and excitement and craftmanship about a very different America.”

I learned about Hytha and his writing partner, Mark Houser of Pittsburgh, when a reader and fellow writer, Alan Oberst, forwarded a tweet in which Hytha displayed brooding portraits of these upstate skyscrapers. Many, structurally, are emotional siblings, envisioned in a spasm of wildly optimistic last-second-at-the-brink civic planning before the great crash of 1929 shattered that economic trajectory.

Hytha brings you the rectangular peak of the 28-story Rand Building, Buffalo’s tallest building at the time, opened in 1929. With the Niagara rapids as a backdrop, he offers the Mayan-inspired reliefs of the Giacomo, long known as the United Office Building, a solitary Niagara Falls tower of that same year, evoking that city’s before-the-struggle commercial euphoria.

In Albany, he photographed the Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, completed in 1928, a testament to an ebullient namesake. Hytha also visited the State Tower Building in Syracuse, opened in 1928 at 22 stories, a building whose brick coloring gradually changes from the base, creating the illusion of sunlight touching it at peak, even on a cloudy day.

One of Hytha’s favorite landmarks, of the more than 100 he photographed nationally: The Times Square Building in Rochester – once known as the Genesee Valley Trust – including a work of sculpture that stands as monument to the feeling of that era.

Architect Ralph Walker, an art deco champion, topped it with his 42-foot “Wings of Progress” – a statement of optimism despite the collapsing economy of 1929.

In Buffalo, Hytha sought out the lonesome tower of the Central Terminal, built in 1929 as a high-profile symbol of one of the nation's great railroad hubs. It now provides a soliloquy on civic history: The plunging fortunes of the railroads ended that building’s daily vitality almost 45 years ago, though Hytha was pleased to hear that $60 million in state and philanthropic investment is intended to reignite some of that light, both for the landmark and the people of the neighborhood around it.

I told Hytha how moved I was by everything the project brings together regarding not only these skyline towers, but the regional connection of the cities around them. At one point or another, I lived in most of these communities, and over the last 40 years – either formally, or otherwise - I managed to find my way to the peak of many of these buildings.

What this 25-year-old artist from Philadelphia realized, through his camera, is that this jubilant art deco trail across Upstate makes a city-to-city statement on a distinct and irreplaceable moment in time, in many ways replete with loss.

Even so, Houser and Hytha still maintain that in the sheer aspiration and imagination of their builders, those buildings speak to the future, now.

“They capture the spirit of an era of optimism, of modernism,” Houser said. In 2020, he wrote a book detailing his reverence for American skyscrapers and the stories behind them: “MultiStories: 55 Antique Skyscrapers & the Business Tycoons Who Built Them.”

Hytha read it, and reached out. They began the collaborative and ongoing project Hytha calls “Highrises,” a list including 111 buildings from 30 cities. Hytha photographed them on road trips that were sometimes done with Houser, though Hytha's mother provided logistical help on the wintry trip to Buffalo.

Until that work comes together in a book, the primary commercial aspect lies in the sale of physical prints and high-resolution images. Most of the photos involve deco skyscrapers, though Hytha and Houser admit to a certain amount of crossover between styles:

The collection wraps in the 1912 Electric Tower in Buffalo, for instance, or Joseph Lyman Silsbee’s 1876 Syracuse Savings Bank building, which is hardly deco but is wildly and visibly eccentric – and thus a skyline statement.

"The biggest thing is the form, buildings with very distinct profiles that can be recognized from a distance," Hytha said.

That is why "Highrises" does not include the building Houser considers one of the greatest examples of all American skyscrapers: Louis Sullivan's Guaranty Building in Buffalo, which Houser calls – point-blank – the "most elegant skyscraper in the world.”

I've intentionally waited, for full impact, to mention what Hytha sees as a prime moment in this effort. He made his first trip to photograph skyscrapers during the Yuletide about 17 months ago, a journey that began in Philadelphia and brought him – with growing excitement and surprise – across the large cities of the old Erie Canal corridor, from Albany to Syracuse to Rochester.

And then to Buffalo.

This community, he quickly learned, is a treasury of deco towers, with the Rand Building, the twin-statues-topped Liberty Building, the Central Terminal and more.

Still, Hytha puts it this way: He has seen many of the great art deco landmarks in the nation. He speaks with reverence of Chicago’s Carbide and Carbon Building, and of Claude Beelman’s Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles.

But if you want the building that he found most physically surprising – the one that caused one of his most visceral reactions, and the one whose image now hangs on his bedroom wall – that happened once he arrived here.

He absolutely fell in love with Buffalo City Hall, whose groundbreaking was in September 1929.

"It looks like something out of Gotham, out of the comics, like it shouldn’t exist,” said Hytha, who speaks of its "posture," of its burly form and the staggering and frenzied artistic details at its peak. He said nature, as if sensing the moment, offered him good fortune with his final image:

Details from City Hall's tower leap out at the viewer, illuminated by just a touch of sun piercing the dark clouds rolling off the lake, while the city itself is cloaked in snow.

Houser quickly realized Hytha brought an unusual sensibility to the work, for someone so young. “He has an eye for the beauty in the broken,” Houser said, meaning this 25-year-old could somehow capture the optimism and vitality that still endured, even as symbol, in cities that have suffered.

In Hytha's words, that is a "beautiful and particular condition," which the rest of us – as sunlight emerges from the clouds – might see as hope.