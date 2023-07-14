We have a wall phone in our kitchen. My public rationale for keeping it is that friends or relatives we haven’t seen for ages might have only our landline number from years ago, even if no one remotely connected to my distant past has made that phone ring for a long, long time.

Truth is, I keep it for a different reason. It's the same reason I still hang clothes on the line in the back yard, starting with the first warm days of April and going to Halloween, clothes that dry in the sun and smell like the wind.

It's a reminder of my parents, gone now for 35 years – but whose presence I feel in old routines.

The kitchen wall phone has the same effect. When I was a kid, the kitchen phone was at the center of everything. You wanted to make plans with a buddy – or, harder yet, to call a girl – and you had to do it in the kitchen with your mother four feet away, doing the Jumble over cigarettes and coffee as she pretended not to hear every word.

Today, the wall phone is my default number. I give it to banks and credit card outfits and other places I might not want calling my cell. A lot of times, I’ll forget about that phone for a few weeks, then find myself deleting dozens of messages from fuzzy voices offering, say, miraculous automotive guarantees.

Still, we keep that phone because it doesn’t cost much, and because my wife – thankfully – tolerates my idiosyncrasies.

Not long ago, that wall phone rang – yes, it rings – and I answered it.

I’m not sure why. Maybe I thought it was going to be the occasional doctor’s office that uses the line. Maybe I thought it was Thelma Bonzek, a 100-year-old friend – and subject of a recent column – who always uses that number. Maybe I thought it was going to be the eternally courteous caller from Nielsen, offering to send a crisp dollar bill if I’d do a car radio poll.

Anyway, I picked up the phone. It was a guy with the bank that holds our mortgage.

This was a pleasant young man, calling during what bankers call the grace period, which is what happens when they don’t get your mortgage by the exact due date. While you have a couple of more weeks before they ding you with a late charge, they’ll call to say: Here’s your chance to pay us, right now, just in case you forgot!

Like many people with mortgages, we are expert travelers in that grace period. I dropped into my talking-to-bank-guy-and-get-him-off-phone-as-fast-as-possible-without-being-a-jerk mode.

I explained that my wife, who is far smarter than I and handles our bills, typically has an automatic payment set up on the mortgage, and the bank guy was extremely nice and we dropped into a sequence of get-me-to-the-door shared pleasantries, and just as I was about to stick my exit, a sudden question occurred to me:

“How much do I owe to just pay off this mortgage?”

I knew we were almost done paying it off, and I knew it would happen soon, but I was thinking late summer. The young guy said he would take a look, then came back and told me all we needed to pay off the house – to pay off the house! – was basically a single mortgage payment and a couple of hundred bucks related to the occasional, ahem, late charge.

I thought of how our tax return had just come in, and it all came together in a can-this-really-be-possible moment, and I said with unexpected intensity:

Let’s do this.

At least, that’s what I think I said. My profession is all about taking notes, and typically I take them on any piece of paper available, scribbling down quotes on wedding invitations or napkins I pluck from the car floor or prescriptions hanging on the fridge.

But this happened fast, and I was not thinking about notes. I did not even contemplate writing about it until my boss pointed something out as I casually filled him in on the conversation afterward in old-friend-mode, rather than writer-editor mode:

Look, he told me, just about everyone in Western New York has either lived out that moment, or looks forward to a moment in life when it happens.

So write it, for God’s sake.

Back, then, to the phone conversation, when I abruptly felt a need to give the young man some family history he did not sign up to hear. I told him in detail, the poor guy, how my parents always rented when I was a kid:

There was the wooden two-story on Route 60 in Fredonia and a shingled place not far from Lake Erie in Dunkirk, then a duplex by a brick street where we made it through two house fires before moving to the rental that was home for the last nine years of my childhood. That house was maybe two blocks from the steel plant, where the stream of workers getting out at 4 p.m. often broke up our touch football games in the road.

My family always rented. We always had landlords. We always had to think about it if we put a nail in the wall or wanted to paint a room. And then I left home and lived in six different cities over 40 years. I rented a bunch of places before my wife and I were married, and as a couple we rented apartments six more times before we finally bought a house in the 1990s, though even then it was all about the mortgage.

Which meant that as I stood in the kitchen, talking to that young guy, I contemplated how he was going to hit a couple of buttons in Buffalo to process this payment, and for the first time in my life – and I am seven weeks away from turning 64 – I would be an owner of the property in which I lived.

That hit me. It hit me a whole lot harder than I thought. I told the guy this story, and out of nowhere, my voice cracked and I’m standing there in the kitchen, talking to this utter stranger, and I’m crying.

I’m thinking of my folks, and how neither of them went to college – my dad barely went to high school – and how the idea of owning a home when we were kids seemed like someone’s else life, and how ... all of a sudden ... here we were.

I made the payment.

As for the young guy on the phone, his voice changed. Suddenly, we were not strangers. He had been pleasant and professional, but now he was saying something along the lines of “God bless you, Mr. Kirst!” and “Greatest day ever, Mr. Kirst!” and how happy he was to be a part of all of it.

Just like that, we were talking about Buffalo and where he went to high school and about life and family, and he wished me good luck and we shared a few warm goodbyes.

I hung up the receiver on a wall phone I barely use, but will keep forever, and the all-observant-dog who notices everything was looking at me, ears up, wondering why I was rubbing my eyes and making little gasping sounds on a spring morning when I was standing in the kitchen, just like a thousand other mornings.

Except it was in our house.