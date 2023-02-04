Barbara Seals Nevergold was looking forward to the meeting. The former Board of Education president in Buffalo is working on “Say Their Names: Honor Their Legacies,” a series of interviews with African-American elders who experienced pivotal eras in civic history.

The culmination will be a Feb. 17 presentation at the Buffalo History Museum, as part of Black History Month. So Nevergold was eager to sit down last Saturday with Lum Smith, a longtime schools administrator who was still ready to go to work at 79 and a guy Nevergold had known since they were teenagers at the old East High.

Beyond all else, they shared a passion about community heritage. They understood that too many revelatory stories in this city exist only as word of mouth, or silent memory – and there is "an urgency," as Nevergold said, to making sure those tales are recorded or written down.

Smith took memorable and high-octane joy in this kind of conversation, and Nevergold was surprised when he didn't arrive. She called his home. No answer. The next day, hoping to reschedule, she tried again.

The phone was answered by Smith’s son Travis, who had come in from Philadelphia. He told Nevergold his dad had died suddenly, a couple of days earlier, from what Smith's sister Dorothy said was, apparently, a heart attack.

“I found myself sitting there, crying,” said Nevergold, a response shared throughout much of Buffalo.

Lum was a community treasure. I first spoke with him years ago, outside the Academy for Visual and Performing Arts – the former site of Offermann Stadium, longtime home of the Buffalo Bisons. Lum was there to describe how he saw the great Luke Easter hit a home run over the scoreboard.

While Lum was a child in that 1950s era, he seemed to remember everything: Where the ball landed. How neighbors used to crowd second-floor porches to watch every pitch. Where Easter lived, and how he would stand outside the park to speak with children. The nearby churches. The taverns. The regulars who went to both.

All of it, in a vivid way, lived on with Lum.

“My dad,” Travis said, “had so much knowledge.”

“His mind was like a machine,” said Dorothy Smith, remembering how Lum looked forward all year to February and Black History Month events.

“He was a big guy in this city,” said Billy Robinson, referring not to power, but to bedrock resonance. Robinson knew Lum since they were little kids playing at the Wende playground, near Broadway. That friendship intensified over the last 20 years, especially after they worked together on a reunion for students from School 87.

It was Robinson who told me Lum had died, which seemed impossible. I lose count of how many times Lum helped with columns – including an instance when he studied a 50-year-old photo and identified some spectators in line in 1968 to greet Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Kleinhans Music Hall.

Last month, just before the day set aside to honor King, I wrote about Samuel Woodard – a longtime Buffalo teacher credited as a key figure in creating that national holiday.

Lum remembered. He was a student of Woodard’s, whom he described as one of the strong Black educators whose presence helped convince Lum that his own teaching career was even possible.

Thinking of that conversation caused me to review my own long stream of spontaneous text messages from Lum, which he’d send on a whim on any given day:

Maybe he'd mention how he convinced basketball greats Bob Lanier and Randy Smith to come to a father-son banquet at School 74. Or how he delivered papers for A.J. Smitherman, hero journalist who survived the Tulsa race massacre. Or how Billy Robinson, his buddy, was a relative of Harriet Tubman and a guy whose pharmacist dad helped organize a celebration for Jackie Robinson when the barrier-shattering ballplayer came to Buffalo in 1946 with the old Montreal Royals.

There were references to Lum’s groundbreaking research into the role of Buffalo’s Black community at the Pan-Am Exposition – including his focus on “Big Jim” Parker, whose role in subduing President William McKinley's assassin was a saga Lum made a point of sharing with schoolchildren.

The texts offered memories of General Bass, a significant figure in Buffalo sports history. Lum recalled how the late Ron Peoples, a longtime friend, competed in track against Aretha Franklin’s older brother Vaughn. And Lum never forgot the classroom presence of the late Claude Clapp – a Buffalo teacher who, as a young man, served as an administrative officer with the Tuskegee Airmen.

This was a tiny glimpse into Lum’s vast and loving knowledge of his community.

"He helped so many people," said Travis, marveling at his father's countless historical photos and clippings – including a thick file on Harvey Austin, the celestial athlete, coach and longtime parks administrator who was a key figure in Lum’s life.

To Nevergold, Lum’s death is a heartbreaking reminder of the swift departure of a generation that witnessed and experienced sweeping transformation in the city – the thousands upon thousands of African-Americans who left the Jim Crow cruelties of the South for a dream of establishing new lives in Buffalo.

Lum loved to speak of how he arrived as a tiny child with his brother Henry, coming through the Central Terminal when their parents, Lee and Mabel Smith, moved here from South Carolina. Dorothy, the youngest sibling, said Lum was named after his grandfather, and she remembers long childhood drives to the family farm.

After starring in basketball at the old East High, Lum played a year of college ball at North Carolina’s Shaw University. He returned to play basketball and earn his teaching diploma at SUNY Buffalo State, the first step toward what would later be advanced degrees.

Lum became a principal, and even in “retirement” from his long career, he and good friend Gil Hargrave routinely covered shifts for school administrators who were ill or on leave. Dorothy’s Facebook page exploded last week with tributes, including one from a teacher who spoke of how Lum offered wise insight, only a few weeks ago, on responding to a fragile student who was struggling.

Hargrave said he and Lum would routinely do historical presentations at the William-Emslie Family YMCA on the day set aside to honor Dr. King, presentations done in honor of late civic leader Archie Hunter – while Billy Robinson recalled Lum’s joyous role in Thanksgiving Eve gatherings of long-ago scholastic competitors who called themselves the “Inner-City Sports Legends.”

Robinson and Lum lived a block apart, on Spring and Pratt streets, as children. They were in awe of Marshall Myles, a neighbor who became manager for fabled boxer Joe Louis. Robinson, a little boy on a day when Louis visited Myles, still recalls the heavyweight champ – in green shoes, suit and fedora – walking with Myles toward a gleaming Cadillac.

To a crowd of astounded children, Robinson said: “It was like seeing a god.”

As for Lum, to allow that story to vanish would be a community defeat.

His calling hours are from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Alan Core Funeral Home, while his wake will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Zion Dominion Global Ministries, followed by a funeral service. Those farewells fall within Buffalo's first Black History Month since a racist mass murderer claimed 10 lives last spring at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, and barely a month after 47 people died as a result of a lethal blizzard.

All that pain only intensified Lum's core definition of education. He understood that a great strength and potential anchor for children of the city was the communal power of the stories that brought them to where they are, and he devoted his life to making sure these too-often-forgotten tales of faith, selflessness and pure day-to-day guts would never be allowed to fade away.

Say their names, honor their legacies. That is now true for Lum, himself.