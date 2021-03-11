Schumer: Influx of Covid-19 vaccines on way to federal Community Health Centers in NY

A huge influx of Covid-19 vaccines from the federal government is on the way to New York's Community Health Centers, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced Thursday.

Schumer said a lot of New Yorkers are clamoring for the vaccine.

“Now, the better news is: more vaccines and better access to vaccine sites are on the way via a supercharged effort that will utilize New York’s Community Health Centers as federally-funded vaccine sites to get more shots into more arms," Schumer said in a statement.

“More access and more shots means a quicker recovery, and that’s what we want,” he added.

Locally, Community Health Center Of Buffalo, 34 Benwood Ave., which is federally-funded and organized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will administer the vaccine. It is part of an effort to expand the vaccine program and increase its availability and access in underserved and minority communities where access has been a major challenge.

