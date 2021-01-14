Schumer: Biden to increase FEMA funding for NY

WASHINGTON – About $2 billion in additional federal Covid-19 relief funding will be heading to New York once the Biden administration takes office, incoming Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Thursday.

The money will be split, with about $1 billion going to the state and a similar amount going to New York City, a Schumer aide said. So the money will likely put a slight dent in the state's 2021 budget shortfall, which the Cuomo administration puts at $15 billion, but which some experts say could be far less.

Schumer said that after talks with President-elect Joe Biden and his aides, the new administration agreed to adjust a Federal Emergency Management Agency aid formula to boost funding to New York. Under a March 2020 federal disaster declaration, the federal government had planned to cover 75% of the state's pandemic-related expenses, but under the change that Biden agreed to, the federal government will pay 100% of those expenses.