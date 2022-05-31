 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schumer asks USDA to help grow food access on East Side

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden at Tops (copy) (copy) (copy)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand place flowers at a makeshift memorial for victims of the shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, where a racist gunman murdered 10 people and wounded three others on May 14.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

WASHINGTON – Amid concerns about access to fresh, healthy food on Buffalo's East Side in the wake of the Tops Markets shooting, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Tuesday asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for help.

In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Schumer – who lobbied for the opening of the Jefferson Avenue Tops in 2003 – noted that the store has been closed since the May 14 racist attack that claimed 10 lives there. That being the case, Schumer, a New York Democrat, urged Vilsack to help make sure that neighborhood residents can access good food.

"All communities deserve to have access to affordable, fresh, healthy food, and through increased investment in programs like the Healthy Food Financing Initiative, USDA is well-positioned to help local leaders in Buffalo with efforts to expand healthy food access in the short and long-term and make use of federal investment tools to help address the unacceptable concentration of low-access food areas in far too many communities of color," Schumer said.

People are also reading…

The Healthy Food Financing Initiative offers grants to spur development of food retailers in underserved areas.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado barrels through small Minnesota town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News