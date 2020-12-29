Russell to retire from City Court bench in 2021

One of the longest serving judges in the history of Buffalo City Court said last week he will retire in 2021, creating a new vacancy to be filled in the November elections.
City Judge Robert T. Russell Jr., 66, said he expects to serve until mid-year, allowing Mayor Byron W. Brown to appoint a replacement who could then run for the vacant post.
"I will not run for re-election and will hang up my robe," Russell said. "It's been a joy and a pleasure over all these years."
Indeed, Russell has logged lots of years on the City Court bench since his first election in 1991. During that time he earned a reputation as a judicial innovator who started a drug treatment court in 1995, a mental health court in 2002 and the nation's first veterans' treatment court in 2008.
In 2014, he was honored at a White House ceremony with the Advocate for Action award presented by the National Drug Control Policy Bureau for “astounding efforts and groundbreaking thinking” in efforts to return first-time offenders to the community.
He told Bloomberg News in 2012 that he got the idea for a veterans court after witnessing a Vietnam veteran charged with a petty crime respond to a court employee and a visiting county official who also had served in the military. The defendant, suffering from mental illness, had barely acknowledged him, Russell said. After the three vets went out for a walk, the man came back and addressed him like a soldier.
“His head was upraised. He stood erect. And he said that he was going to try, and try harder,” Russell said then. “That totally amazed me, how he responded to them in a way that tapped into part of his military culture.”
Russell started the special court, which provides war veterans and other vets with a second chance if they run afoul of the law, based on the drug court model. Those who abuse drugs get a second chance if they embrace rehabilitative treatment and stay out of trouble.
The Buffalo News recognized him as a Citizen of the Year in 2009, citing his association with the Department of Veterans Affairs and veteran advocacy groups. Earlier that year, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric K. Shinseki visited Russell's courtroom as an observer.
Also in 2009, Russell declined an appointment by then-Gov. David A. Paterson to a State Supreme Court vacancy, citing the lack of support from county Democratic leaders and their influence in shaping the course of judicial elections.
Russell's departure from City Court means voters will determine three slots on the bench next year, to be basically decided in the June Democratic primary in heavily Democratic Buffalo. Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said elections will also be held to fill the slot to be vacated by City Judge Amy C. Martoche following her November election to State Supreme Court. City Judge Diane Y. Wray is expected to seek another 10-year term.