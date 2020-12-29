Russell to retire from City Court bench in 2021

One of the longest serving judges in the history of Buffalo City Court said last week he will retire in 2021, creating a new vacancy to be filled in the November elections.

City Judge Robert T. Russell Jr., 66, said he expects to serve until mid-year, allowing Mayor Byron W. Brown to appoint a replacement who could then run for the vacant post.

"I will not run for re-election and will hang up my robe," Russell said. "It's been a joy and a pleasure over all these years."

Indeed, Russell has logged lots of years on the City Court bench since his first election in 1991. During that time he earned a reputation as a judicial innovator who started a drug treatment court in 1995, a mental health court in 2002 and the nation's first veterans' treatment court in 2008.

In 2014, he was honored at a White House ceremony with the Advocate for Action award presented by the National Drug Control Policy Bureau for “astounding efforts and groundbreaking thinking” in efforts to return first-time offenders to the community.

