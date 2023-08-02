OLAF FUB SEZ: According to novelist James Baldwin, born on this date in 1924: “Those who say it can’t be done are usually interrupted by others doing it.”

. . .

STOP AND SHOP – The Kenmore Mercy Hospital Auxiliary will host a sale of Buffalo Mafia football gear from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the hospital atrium. Proceeds benefit the hospital.

Appliances, games, clothing and household items are offered in the rummage sale at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 360 Main St. off Transit Road, Elma, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

. . .

TUNED UP – The Celtic, folk and world music duo Four Shillings Short plays a free family concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Aurora Town Library, 550 Main St., East Aurora. They play again at 7 p.m. Saturday in the First Presbyterian Church, 100 Church St., Youngstown. For more info, visit fourshillingsshort.com.

. . .

GIRLS FIRST – The Girl Scouts of Western New York will hold three free kickoff parties to introduce girls and their families to scouting – Saturday at the Parkside Shelter in Buffalo’s Delaware Park; Aug. 12 in Cheektowaga Town Park, 2600 Harlem Road; and Aug. 13 at Windy Meadows Girl Scout Camp, 5000 Cambria St., Lockport, all from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, call 888-837-6410 or visit gswny.org.

. . .

CALL OF THE WILD – Feed a porcupine, get a photo of a raptor and enjoy a beverage from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Wild Brews in the Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, 1963 Mill Road, West Falls. Tickets are $60. For tickets and info, visit hawkcreek.org/events.

. . .

PIECE OF THE PAST – Descendants of the 154th New York Volunteers Infantry, a Civil War unit known as the Hardtack Regiment that was raised in 1862 in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, will hold their 37th annual reunion from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Delevan Fire Fighters Memorial Training Center, 1006 N. Main St. (Route 16), Delevan. Anyone descended from a member of the 154th is welcome. The public also is invited. For info, call Mark H. Dunkelman at 401-369-0637, email nyvi154th@aol.com or visit hardtackregiment.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Cynthia Conides, Dale Volker, Debbie Keller, Arlan Peters, Melanie Perreault, Lt. Paul E. Quagliana, Susan Farry, Roger F. Rozler, Linda Schreiber, Father Richard “Duke” Zajac, Sue DeRose, Tim Dingboom, Michele Ragusa, Joanne Picciano, Kim Gipp, Joyce Atwell and Vic Di Giacomo.

AND THURSDAY – Marv Levy, Mary Jean Jakubowski, Larry Desautels, Catherine Cook-Cottone, Kilby Bronstein, Joe Boyler, Lisa Christie, Irene Hartman, Anita Maryniak, Lori Merrell, Derwin Sacco, Joe Raven, Teresa Metz, Chelsea Evans, Barbara Slisz and Andrew Gugino.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.