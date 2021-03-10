Racial disparities plague vaccine rollout in WNY and across U.S.

Those data continue to trend in the right direction for the region overall, with new infections and hospitalizations both falling to their lowest points since the first weeks of November. Meanwhile, the average test positivity rate – or the share of all tests that come back positive over a week-long period – has hovered around 2% for the past 12 days.

At the same time, both the availability of vaccines and the pace of vaccination has accelerated steadily. As of Tuesday, roughly 23% of Western New York's adults had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 13% had both doses. Western New York also received its first shipments of one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines last week, which experts say will further speed the rollout.

But there are clear disparities in who is getting the vaccine, both in Western New York and across the country. Last Friday, a New York Times analysis of state-reported data found that the national vaccination rate for Black Americans is half that of white ones, and the rate for Hispanic Americans is even lower.