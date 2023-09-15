A Jamestown postal worker has been indicted on multiple counts of stealing gift cards and cash from mailed envelopes in 2022.

Anita Miller, 40, was charged with six counts of theft of mail by a postal employee and two counts of delay of mail by a postal employee, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of New York. In addition to the reported thefts in February and March of 2022, Miller is accused of delaying delivery of mailed envelopes on two occasions in March 2022.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The federal grand jury indictment, returned Thursday, accuses Miller of removing a Tops gift card from an envelope on Feb. 22, 2022; removing a gift card, resealing the envelope and placing it back in the delivery tray on March 10, 2022; removing cash from an envelope on March 11, March 12 and from two envelopes on March 16, 2022; and stealing another gift card on March 12, 2022.

The indictment stems from an investigation by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, under the direction of Matthew Modafferi, Special Agent-in-Charge Northeast Field Office.