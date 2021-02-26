 Skip to main content
Poloncarz says county can begin to vaccinate those 65 and older next week
Poloncarz says county can begin to vaccinate those 65 and older next week

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said in a tweet Friday that, starting next week, the county can begin to vaccinate residents who are 65 years old and older at its vaccine distribution sites.

Poloncarz said the county will receive from New York State a weekly dedicated allocation of the vaccine for people in the 65 and older age group.

He also said the county will announce registration information and dates once county officials know how many doses the county will receive.

