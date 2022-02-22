Poloncarz: Numbers will dictate when to lift mask mandate in county buildings

The pandemic has been in retreat since a surge fueled by the Omicron variant began to wane.

In announcing the plan, which comes nearly two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Poloncarz cheered the encouraging numbers. But he reiterated that the threat of illness and death from the virus is not over and future actions could be required to stop its spread.

"While this may be the beginning of the end for the pandemic, there are still individuals in our community who are at risk of severe illness from Covid-19 and we again encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, get boosted, and continue to practice smart, responsible behaviors for preventing the further spread of the virus," Poloncarz said.

He added that vaccination is the ultimate measure to protect against moderate and severe Covid-19 illness. County residents should still feel comfortable wearing masks in public places to protect themselves from the virus and other respiratory illnesses, he said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul ended the state's mask mandate on indoor public spaces on Feb. 10, meaning people no longer had to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination when going into a restaurant or grocery store or just about any other business in the state. The mask mandate in primary schools is continuing, but there are signs that could come to an end sometime in March.

