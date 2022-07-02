Police have suspect in pair of Niagara Falls armed robberies

Niagara Regional Police have identified a suspect in a pair of robberies that occurred early Wednesday morning at gas stations in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

An arrest warrant is being sought for Jeffrey Christopher Swalm, 45, of Niagara Falls, Ontario, who’s accused of two counts of robbery using a firearm, two counts of pointing a firearm and two counts of being disguised with intent to carry out a robbery.

The back-to-back gas station robberies occurred at 4:50 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. at Drummond and McLeod roads and Thorold Stone and Dorchester roads, respectively, according to a police report.

Police said the suspect, who they believe committed both robberies, entered the gas stations, brandished a handgun and obtained an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency and lottery tickets before fleeing the scene.

Swalm is on the loose and considered armed and dangerous. He’s described as a 6-foot, 240-pound white male with brownish, red hair and blue eyes with a scar on his cheek under his right eye and two tattoos on his arm and one tattoo on his chest.

Anyone with information should call 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009494.

