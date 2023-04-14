ALBANY – Assemblyman Patrick Burke is not only facing a lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment, but an investigation by the State Assembly’s Ethics Committee.

As The News reported Friday, a former legislative director to Burke has filed a lawsuit accusing the Orchard Park Democrat of repeatedly commenting on women's appearances, joking about genitalia and discussing the sex lives of both his teenage son and fellow legislators in the office.

Burke strongly denies the accusations that on Friday led to condemnation from the head of the Erie County Republican party and almost no reaction from Democrats.

Kerri Biche, a spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, told The News on Friday that, “We are aware of what was reported today. The matter has been referred to our Ethics Committee, as per the Assembly’s Policy Prohibiting Harassment, Discrimination and Retaliation.”

Burke's former legislative director, Nicole Golias, worked with Burke from September 2021 to May 2022, when the assemblyman dismissed her and two other staff members following a well-publicized disagreement about Burke’s response to the Tops Markets massacre.

Burke has accused Golias of "egregious" behavior during her time as his legislative director, stating he verbally corrected her for making vulgar, crass and sexually explicit comments.

Burke has accused Golias of “egregious” behavior during her time as his legislative director, stating he verbally corrected her for making vulgar, crass and sexually explicit comments.

According to Assembly policy, if a complaint is lodged against an Assembly member, the counsel to the Assembly Ethics Committee must assign an outside, independent investigator from a pre-approved roster to probe the matter. According to the Assembly's policy, "unwelcome behaviors” that may constitute sexual harassment include “making sexual jokes,” “leering,” and “asking questions about sexual activities,” among others.

Assuming an accusation merits a full investigation, the investigator is charged with submitting a confidential report to the ethics committee. If the report finds sufficient evidence supporting a violation, the Assembly member may then appear under oath at a private hearing and face questioning from the committee members – or provide a sworn, written statement.

The ethics committee then may recommend penalties ranging from a censure, to removal as chair of a committee, to training. It is up to Heastie to then make a final, written determination. The speaker's decision may then be appealed by the accused to an outside appeals officer.

While the proceedings are generally supposed to remain confidential, if a complainant airs accusations publicly, then the accused, as well as witnesses, are generally released from the confidentiality restriction. A failure to cooperate with the investigation on the part of an accused may result in the committee’s “determination to draw a negative inference as to credibility or guilt,” according to the Assembly policy.

One factor that could complicate the investigation is that the Assembly is likely to be a defendant in a separate, wrongful termination lawsuit to be filed by Golias and Burke's former director of community relations, Matthew Dearing. In January, an attorney representing Dearing and Golias notified Heastie, as well as the Assembly's human relations director, of plans to file a joint wrongful termination suit.

Democrats’ reaction to The News’ report was muted. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins did not respond to requests for comment on Friday. Neither did two prominent Buffalo lawmakers, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Sen. Tim Kennedy.

Democratic State Sen. Sean Ryan of Buffalo said that “allegations of this nature made against any elected official must be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. I will reserve further comments until the results of the independent Assembly investigation are made public."

On the Republican side, the chairman of the Erie County Republican Party, Michael Kracker, called the accusations “deeply disturbing.”

“The creepy and inappropriate behavior described in the complaint, as well as other complaints made by multiple former staffers, raise serious concerns about Pat Burke's character and fitness to serve in public office,” Kracker said. “The Erie County Republican Party looks forward to firing Pat Burke in 2024, if not sooner."

Before Heastie was elected to the position as speaker in 2015, his predecessor faced significant criticism over the body’s handling of complaints.

In 2012, then-Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver authorized secret payments to two women who claimed harassment by a powerful former Assembly member, Vito Lopez. Silver did not forward their complaints to the Assembly’s ethics committee, a violation of Assembly rules, for which Silver later apologized.

Upon becoming speaker, Heastie said there would be “zero tolerance” for such behavior.

More recently, the Assembly undertook a wide-ranging inquiry into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, including sexual harassment accusations against him, concluding in a November 2021 report that Cuomo had engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment. Cuomo, who had faced likely impeachment, had already resigned from office by the time the report was issued.