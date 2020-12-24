Pardoned by Trump, a contrite Collins returns home a changed man

"I was thrilled to leave, but sad because they couldn't go," he said. "There are about eight or 10 who have no money from outside in the commissary who will all get Christmas presents from me. It's the least I can do."

Collins said he figured that several new prison sentence guidelines would have resulted in an April release, and one inmate already put in a request for his work boots. That guy will get a new pair soon, he said.

Collins said he wants to devote a good portion of his life to promote prison reform in some way. He called it a "crock" that prison teaches skills and aims at rehabilitation. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, he said there is little opportunity for education or any kind of recreation.

"It's very, very awful," he said.

He has few good things to say about Pensacola's corrections officers. Few wear masks during a time of pandemic. They often threatened him, he said, and seemed to do everything in their power to make life miserable.

"A judge sends you to prison as punishment; he doesn't send you to be further punished by guards," he said. "For some COs, it's their right and duty. They feel a need to pile on."