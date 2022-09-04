Paladino seeks information about votes in primary in apparent effort to challenge his loss

WASHINGTON – Carl P. Paladino's congressional campaign wasn't kidding when it said it would go looking for "irregularities" in the Aug. 23 Republican primary that apparently had ended with GOP State Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy's come-from-behind victory.

Paladino last week sent Freedom of Information Law requests to several county boards of elections in New York's newly redrawn 23rd Congressional District, seeking detailed documentation about the votes cast in the primary and much, much more.

Asked why he was seeking that information, Paladino, in a phone call, said: "This is a matter involving litigation. I have no comment to you." He then hung up the phone.

None of the three county Board of Elections officials reached for this story said they had been served with a lawsuit from Paladino. But Paladino's request for information appears to be a precursor to the kind of election challenge that then-President Donald Trump waged in late 2020 when first arguing that he won that year's election.

All of the Trump team's efforts to overturn the election failed in court, but that didn't stop Paladino from seeking a vast quantity of information from county boards of election in preparation for his own possible election challenge.

His letter to the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections, which The Buffalo News obtained from a source, requests 22 different sets of records, including a list of all Republicans who voted in the primary, a breakdown of whether people voted in person or by other means, any records about the timing of the release of election results and "a list of all records maintained by your agency."

" 'Records' means any information kept, held, filed, produced or reproduced by, with or for this agency, in any physical form whatsoever including, but not limited to, reports, statements, examinations, memoranda, opinions, files, books, manuals, pamphlets, forms, papers, designs, drawings, maps, photos, letters, microfilms, computer tapes or disks, rules, regulations or codes as stated in Article 6 of the Freedom of Information Law," Paladino said in the letter.

Paladino's lawyer, James Ostrowski, did not return a phone call or an email seeking information about why the developer-turned-politician wanted all that information.

But Ralph M. Mohr, the Republican election commissioner in Erie County, said the letters follow a call he got from the losing candidate on primary night.

"Paladino called me that night and said something doesn't look right," Mohr said.

Paladino led the primary by a wide margin, at first, as returns rolled in from the suburbs and small towns of eastern and southern Erie County. But his lead slipped away as the Southern Tier counties reported tallies that showed Langworthy winning there, in some counties by a margin of more than 2 to 1.

“We are seeing a number of statistical irregularities in a number of counties that we will be looking in the coming days," Paladino spokesman Vish Burra said at the time. "We want every single legal vote to count.”

Paladino conceded the next day, though, saying in a statement: "It is time to move onto the next chapter of my life."

Now, though, it appears that Paladino's next chapter will include reams and reams of election documents.

County elections officials were aghast at the breadth of documents that Paladino sought.

"We've got quite a few FOIL requests, but nothing like this one," said Marcy Crawford, the deputy Republican election commissioner in Allegany County.

Asked what made Paladino's request different, Crawford said: "The amount of things that he wants."

For example, Paladino wants to see the type of voting machines used in each county and their error rate. He wants to see results for every election district both in his primary and in the special congressional election that sent Republican Joe Sempolinski to Congress to briefly fill the seat occupied by Rep. Tom Reed, who resigned earlier this year. He wants any complaints the election boards received from voters, poll watchers or others. He wants "chain of custody" records for paper ballots. And he wants "an opportunity to inspect absentee ballot applications and the envelopes that contained absentee ballots."

Seeing all those requests, Mohr spoke with Ostrowski, who narrowed Paladino's request to the county's final numbers in the primary.

It is still unclear whether Paladino's records requests will produce legal action, but Langworthy's political consultant, Christopher M. Grant, didn't seem particularly concerned about that possibility.

"The voters of the 23rd District spoke loudly and clearly on primary night," Grant said. "We have the utmost faith in the commissioners of the Board of Elections in this district, who are of the highest caliber and professionalism. We are focused on November and ending the reign of Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden."

Many of the requests in Paladino's letter echo those in earlier Freedom of Information requests that the Erie County Board of Elections has received in the past 22 months from people questioning the results of the last presidential election.

"We've been getting these steadily since the 2020 election," Mohr said. "It's happening all over the state."

But by assembling his request based on previous letters from 2020 election deniers, Paladino ended up asking for a huge amount of information. Asking for a list of all records maintained by a county board of elections is "absurd," Mohr said.

Asked why boards of elections have been getting so many requests for information since the 2020 election, Mohr laughed nervously.

And when asked if it might have something to do with the president who lost but who still argues that he didn't, Mohr replied: "That would probably be close."