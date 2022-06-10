Paladino-Langworthy showdown takes shape as Cenedella drops out

WASHINGTON – Manhattan businessman Marc Cenedella on Friday dropped out of the race for Congress in New York's 23rd district, meaning Republicans in southern and eastern Erie County and the Southern Tier will likely choose between Buffalo businessman Carl P. Paladino and State GOP Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy in an Aug. 23 primary.

Cenedella, a Fredonia native who went on to found the career services company called Ladders Inc., originally entered the race in hopes of offering a more conservative alternative to Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park. But then on May 27, Jacobs announced a change of heart, saying he would favor an assault weapons ban and other gun control measures favored by Democrats – a move that prompted Republican leaders to push Jacobs out of the race just one week later.

Jacobs' departure made Cenedella rethink his campaign, even though he said he collected enough signatures to appear on the primary ballot. Friday was the deadline for filing petitions in the race.

"I am very gratified by the work of so many in helping me to successfully qualify for the August 23rd ballot," Cenedella said in a statement. "However, I got into the race to ensure there was a conservative voice for Erie County and the Southern Tier in D.C. We now have multiple conservative voices in the race, so my effort has been successful, and I will not be a candidate for NY’s 23rd Congressional District in the upcoming primary."

Those conservative voices are Paladino and Langworthy. Both of their campaigns said they, too, filed enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

An aide to the Paladino campaign said it filed petitions with approximately 3,100 signatures, far more than than the 1,612 valid signatures required to qualify for the ballot. To collect those signatures, Paladino got significant help from the political team of Rep. Elise Stefanik, who represents the North Country and who serves as the third-ranking Republican in the House.

Meanwhile, an aide to the Langworthy campaign said it filed petitions with more than 2,100 signatures with the State Board of Elections.

Challenges to those signatures can be filed with the board next week, and the board will then review the signatures from both campaigns to determine if they are valid.

If both candidates qualify for the ballot, the newly redrawn, deeply conservative 23rd district is likely to be the scene of a heated Republican battle. The winner will be heavily favored to defeat Democrat Max Della Pia in the fall.

Paladino is well-known across the district and the state. He served as the GOP candidate for governor in 2010, and before and ever since, he's had a penchant for attention-grabbing social media posts and rhetoric. Just this past week, he backtracked and eventually admitted that he shared a Facebook post that included the false allegation that the recent Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, mass shootings were "false flag" events that never happened. And only a couple days later, Paladino expressed regret for 2021 radio comments where he extolled Adolf Hitler's leadership abilities, leaving out the fact that the Nazi dictator was responsible for the deaths of 6 million Jews in the Holocaust.

Langworthy is well-known, too, thanks to his tenure as state Republican chairman since 2019. But his candidacy has irked some Republican leaders in the state who feel it will hurt his effort to lead Republicans to victory in statewide elections this fall, given that he plans to remain as GOP chairman while running for office.

Cenedella, in contrast, was little-known in the district, a fact that prompted Cam Savage, Jacobs' political consultant, to mock Cenedella on Twitter.

Seeing a tweet including Cenedella's withdrawal statement, Savage replied: "Still time to run in New York’s 10th district. In Manhattan. Where he lives. Where he has lived for more than two decades."

