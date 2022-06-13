Optimism rises in Buffalo as Senate nears gun safety compromise

WASHINGTON – The Senate appears to be moving toward a gun safety compromise that would bolster background checks and funding for mental health programs as well as school security, and both Garnell Whitfield Jr. and Zeneta Everhart said Monday that they are pretty happy about that.

But Whitfield and Everhart – who both testified before Congress last week about the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue – also stressed that the emerging Senate deal should be seen as the beginning and not the end of efforts to crack down on gun violence in America.

"We're thankful that at least something's getting done, but it's certainly not enough," said Whitfield, whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the massacre.

Everhart – whose son, Zaire Goodman, was wounded in the attack – agreed.

"This is an amazing, great step in the right direction," she said. "Clearly, what we were asking for, what I would have liked to seen in there, it's not in there. However, in this moment, I can live with what they did."

Like most of the gun control advocates who traveled to Washington last week to testify before Congress or speak at a "March for Our Lives" event on Saturday, Whitfield and Everhart would have preferred to see Congress agree to an assault weapons ban, or at least a deal to raise the minimum age for purchasing such weapons from 18 to 21.

Instead, they got a grab-bag of lesser measures that, according to NBC News, is expected to cost between $15 million and $20 billion.

Agreed to on Sunday by 10 Republican senators – enough to guarantee that a bill could be debated and pass the Senate – the key provisions of the reform proposal call for:

Strengthening background checks by clarifying the definition of federally licensed firearms dealers.

Requiring an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records of gun purchasers under the age of 21.

Closing the so-called "boyfriend loophole" by expanding the background check system to include those convicted of domestic violence or subject to restraining orders connected to an abusive relationship.

Providing money to states and Native American nations to create "red flag" laws aimed at removing weapons from those deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

Investing in a national expansion of community behavioral health centers, telehealth programs for families in crisis and school-based mental health efforts.

Funding school violence prevention and safety measures, including training for school personnel and students.

Reviewing those measures, Whitfield said: "They're all good stuff, but they will never do what banning assault weapons – outlawing them – would do."

Everhart said she was especially grateful that the pending gun deal require a deep dive into the background of people under the age of 21 who want to buy weapons. That requirement conceivably could have prevented massacres like the one that happened in Buffalo, where the suspect bought his weapon shortly after he turned 18.

"That is incredible," Everhart said of that provision.

She also praised the framework's emphasis on mental heath, but said future legislative efforts will have to address other issues in struggling communities like Buffalo's East Side.

"This is a great first step, and it actually lays a platform for us to be like: OK, you're willing to deal with these problems – now let's look at these other problems," Everhart said.

In Washington, optimism about the gun safety framework was tempered by the fact that it's just a framework. There's no legislative language yet, so it's unclear exactly how far the measure would go to bolster background checks, or how much money it would spend on mental health measures and school safety.

And while it's possible that those details could put off some of the 10 Republicans necessary to get the bill past the Senate's 60-vote threshold, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expressed optimism about the measure on Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, said he plans to bring the gun safety bill up for consideration as soon as it's written.

"For the first time in a long time, the Senate has a path forward on legislation that will save lives, reduce gun violence and keep our communities safe," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "Make no mistake about it, we have a lot of work left to do before we actually pass a bill, but yesterday’s announcement was a positive and necessary step in the right direction."

And while the National Rifle Association has not yet weighted in on the gun safety framework, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, shared his thoughts with reporters from Punchbowl News and CNN.

“We're optimistic we're gonna have an outcome here," McConnell said. “I think we’re clearly making progress and I’m hopeful.”

