Viewpoints: Buffalo Courier-Express is still missed, 40 years after its final edition

I remember the night the Buffalo Courier-Express put its final edition to bed – 40 years ago Monday.

As a night reporter with the Buffalo Evening News, I was sent on Saturday night to cover the staff’s last night of work. As I drove up Main Street to the Courier building (now the Catholic Diocese chancery), that familiar competitive question returned to my mind: Will the Courier be there to compete with The News in tomorrow’s editions?

Yes – but for the last time – on Sunday, Sept. 19, 1982.

Courier-Express Editor Doug Turner wasn’t allowing the media into the building that Saturday night, so I went next door to Ray Flynn’s bar, where his reporters hung out. I interviewed several and had enough material for tomorrow’s story.

The folding of the Courier-Express was an incredible blow to the community, where many families faithfully subscribed to both the morning Courier and the Buffalo Evening News. The Courier had always been the weaker paper, catering to working people in the city and turning a profit only because of its big Sunday edition. The conservative News was stronger, with its greater appeal in the populous Republican suburbs.

Many of the Courier’s readers liked to scan the paper with others at work (hence its poor circulation, 127,000 to the News’ 264,000), while The News appealed to community power brokers, who carefully read the paper after dinner in the suburbs.

The papers were absolute polar opposites.

At The News, most reporters had to make their calls from a row of telephone booths, sweating under coat and tie, because Editor Alfred Kirchhofer didn’t like noise. He also didn’t like cigarette smoke. Meanwhile, over at the Courier, some desks were scarred by cigarette burns and dents from an occasional late-night fist fight after dinner had been gulped down at Ray Flynn’s bar.

Turner’s aggressive investigative reporters (“Take no prisoners!”) shook up many a politician – and shamed The News into venturing into investigative waters, although it ran a story only if the lead paragraph said the district attorney would look into it.

The Butler family, owner of The News, had a cozy relationship with the Connors, who ran the Courier, and agreed never to disturb its Sunday monopoly. It wasn’t so cozy, however, when they had to negotiate new contracts with the Buffalo Newspaper Guild every two or three years.

The last thing the Republican News wanted was any hint of labor trouble in this big labor town. So we were able to extract fat raises, without going on strike, that put us up there with the New York Times and Washington Post. One contract gave us a $127 weekly raise over the next three years. The Courier had no choice but to follow suit in its negotiations, to keep its reporters from deserting.

By 1982, the Western New York economy could no longer afford to support two newspapers. The closing of steel plants and other factories put many working families on welfare for the first time. The major food and department store chains left town, and with them their critical advertising revenue.

After the Blizzard of 1977, which shut down The News for the first time ever, the Butlers lost heart and sold the paper to billionaire Warren Buffett – who immediately ordered us to launch a Sunday edition.

The next five years were the most exciting in Buffalo journalism, as the War of the Sundays erupted. As they competed to see who would survive while losing millions a year, both papers saved their best stories for Sunday. And their reporters went beyond Western New York for feature stories and news scoops.

The News dispatched me to Washington to interview David Brinkley at NBC News, and to Florida to cover the Miami race riots as well as the Cuban “boat people” flooding our shores with refugees. The Courier sent a reporter to infiltrate a white-supremacy cult in the Midwest.

By then the Connors had sold the Courier to Cowles Media, owner of the Minneapolis Star and Harper’s magazine. But Cowles would lose $25 million over the next three years, and no amount of new money could save the Courier’s 850 employees from losing their jobs. An offer by Rupert Murdoch’s News America Publishing Co. to buy the paper (and slash salaries and jobs without reference to seniority) was bravely rejected by the union’s Courier employees.

On the morning after the Courier’s Sunday farewell, The Buffalo Evening News came out with its first morning edition (eventually becoming today’s morning Buffalo News). Soon the holiday season’s ad sales brought a profit for the first time in five years.

For weeks, whenever setting out to cover a night event, that old question returned to my mind: Will the Courier be there? A brief feeling of relief was quickly smothered by disappointment: Tonight, I would again be shadow boxing as a reporter.

Anthony Cardinale was a Buffalo News reporter from 1967 to 2007 and a member of the Buffalo Newspaper Guild’s executive board.