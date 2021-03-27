Sean Kirst: To honor a best friend, a pandemic message: You are not alone

Joe Avino was 19, a freshman in college, when he confronted life-changing sorrow. His father, Lou Avino Jr., died in 2012 from brain cancer. Lou had been there at every pivotal moment for his son, attending his games and even his sports practices, and for Joe it seemed impossible to contemplate such loss.
Matt Benedict, Joe’s best friend from childhood, did what mattered most: He showed up. Matt and his father, Bill, routinely visited the Avino home in University Heights. The two teens would lose themselves in the same routines that always provided comfort, such as sitting on the couch to play old-school Nintendo baseball.
“I don’t know how I would have gotten through it without Matt,” said Avino, 28, now working remotely for a New York City software company and staying with his mother, Rhonda, until he returns in the near future to his downstate home.
Nine years ago, at a time when it was easy to feel alone, those memories are a primer in why simple presence matters.
To share that lesson now, Avino says, is his best way to honor Matt.
With several of Matt's close friends from Buffalo and Middlebury College, Avino was among the founding board members for One Last Goal, a foundation dedicated to promoting mental health and wellness for young adults. The idea came to Anne Benedict, Matt’s mother and an Erie Community College professor, during a sleepless night in Hamburg not long after the death of her son, who took his own life on July 1, 2019, at the age of 26.
Matt was a law student at the University at Buffalo. He played football, lacrosse and hockey at Nichols School, and he was captain of the football team at Middlebury College. While his family is sure that multiple concussions from Matt's sports career were central to the desperation leading to his death, Avino said his own role in the foundation involves a specific mission:
Young people feeling isolated or overwhelmed need to know there are safe places to seek help.
Counselors say that message, in the pandemic, takes on even more widespread urgency. “We need to do a lot more to reach out to young people who are struggling,” said Melinda DuBois, executive director of the Mental Health Advocates of Western New York.
She praised the philosophy behind One Last Goal while citing a recent study from the Kaiser Family Foundation, which laid out a 30% national increase during 2020 in adults who said they suffered from anxiety or depression.
Young people seem particularly susceptible, DuBois said – a conclusion underlined by a Pew Research Study survey that found "psychological distress is especially common among adults ages 18 to 29." At an age when face-to-face community provides great developmental meaning, the barriers of Covid-19 are an especially suffocating force. As for youths who already suffered from anxiety, they have now spent a year in relative seclusion.
For them, DuBois said, returning to the world as it reopens can seem especially overwhelming. So it is imperative, she emphasized, to find ways of reaching out.
She spoke of the work done by her agency’s #JustTellOne program, in which peer advocates who faced their own journeys with mental illness or addiction share a message with teenagers or young adults: In finding even one person to trust, you can shatter harmful longtime stigmas about opening up.
Avino and Danielle Vallas, director of wellness and school mental health counselor at Nichols, say that objective is also primary to One Last Goal. If you visit the foundation's home page at onelastgoal.com, it is built around an excerpt Matt wrote in 2015 about depression, just after his college graduation.
He described the condition as frightening, not “because I was actually scared, but scary because I felt nothing at all.”
The heart of the foundation becomes the three familiar words Matt embraced as pivotal: Start the conversation.
“The feeling of isolation is really such an important part of coming to terms with mental health,” Avino said. “If I broke my leg, I would never be uncomfortable in telling someone that it’s hard to walk.”
For those who feel at risk of suicide or self-harm, the Crisis Services 24-hour Help Line is 716-834-3131. DuBois said her agency offers a nonclinical support line, at 716-886-1242, that offers guidance on treatment, as well as advice to friends or family members unsure of what to do when someone they love demonstrates symptoms of mental illness.
Vallas, the Nichols counselor, was one of Matt's teachers. “If you knew him, you loved him,” she said, which is the same way the Nichols community responds to his family. On behalf of One Last Goal, the school hosted a charity hockey game last year in Matt’s name, essentially formalizing what Avino described as a yuletide tradition for their friends. Bill Benedict, Matt’s dad and a retired youth hockey coach, also spoke to the students about mental health and the warning signs of illness, Vallas said.
Through the foundation – and in partnership last March with the Maria M. Love Convalescent Fund – Nichols hosted two virtual visits from Ross Szabo, a nationally prominent advocate for mental health. His remote appearance at a parents’ forum generated the greatest turnout Vallas has seen for a wellness event in her 16 years at Nichols.
For this column, Anne and Bill Benedict both stepped back and deferred comment to Avino, a young man they admire. Avino laughs about the way Matt had such an impact on his family that Lou Avino always displayed a high school football photograph of Matt breaking loose on a long run, while Lou's son is a blurry figure in the background, throwing a block.
Their tight-knit group of friends remained close throughout college, routinely texting back and forth while Matt was at Middlebury and Avino was at Cornell. It was in the years afterward, Avino said, that he started noticing a dramatic shift in his buddy’s personality.
Matt was one of the most focused and detail-based people Avino knew, a guy whose advice was always golden. Things began to change. Avino recalls a day when he met Matt for breakfast, and his friend made an unusually emotional pitch to go in together on a business plan that did not seem logical or reality-based.
Sensing something was wrong, Avino tried to offer support – his greatest memories of those days are long games of Nintendo baseball, when Matt seemed to be his old self – but Avino admits he was overwhelmed by what was happening.
“I wanted to help,” Avino said, “and I didn’t know how.”
Matt's parents, witnessing the struggle, took their son to several specialists. Yet on a summer day about 21 months ago, Avino looked at his phone and saw Bill Benedict's number. His best friend's dad was calling to tell him Matt had died.
Avino always assumed they would be there for each other’s weddings and to celebrate together when they started having children. As for Matt's parents and three siblings, they were like family to Avino at the hardest moments in his life, and he knows what matters to them – beyond all else – is to help other young women and men at crisis points in finding paths to safety.
“I miss Matt every day,” Avino said, which builds into what he sees as a lifetime commitment. He admired Matt Benedict as much as anyone he ever met, and the fact that such a guy struggled with mental illness is simply evidence of what the pandemic now lays bare.
We are all vulnerable, shared fragility that means we are not alone – though the only way to know it is to start the conversation.
Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com.