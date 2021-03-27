Sean Kirst: To honor a best friend, a pandemic message: You are not alone

Their tight-knit group of friends remained close throughout college, routinely texting back and forth while Matt was at Middlebury and Avino was at Cornell. It was in the years afterward, Avino said, that he started noticing a dramatic shift in his buddy’s personality.

Matt was one of the most focused and detail-based people Avino knew, a guy whose advice was always golden. Things began to change. Avino recalls a day when he met Matt for breakfast, and his friend made an unusually emotional pitch to go in together on a business plan that did not seem logical or reality-based.

Sensing something was wrong, Avino tried to offer support – his greatest memories of those days are long games of Nintendo baseball, when Matt seemed to be his old self – but Avino admits he was overwhelmed by what was happening.

“I wanted to help,” Avino said, “and I didn’t know how.”

Matt's parents, witnessing the struggle, took their son to several specialists. Yet on a summer day about 21 months ago, Avino looked at his phone and saw Bill Benedict's number. His best friend's dad was calling to tell him Matt had died.