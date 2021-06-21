Officials, advocates for poor raise concerns as expanded child tax credit looms

"There's a potential that you can fall through the cracks, so we're doing everything that we can through media outreach, through these not-for-profits, to help us identify people who qualify and to help them do something to activate the enhanced child tax credit," said Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat.

Passed as part of Biden's stimulus bill called the American Rescue Plan, the expanded child tax credit will provide $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for those ages 6 to 17 for most American families.

That is a vast expansion of a tax credit that's been on the books since 1997. What's more, the credit will be administered far differently starting in July, when most families that qualify for the credit will start seeing per-child payments – $300 for each child under age 6 and $250 per child age 6 and up – appearing in their bank accounts monthly if they get their tax refunds via direct deposit. Other taxpayers who get their refunds in the mail will get the credit via monthly check.

That accounts for about 88% of taxpayers who qualify for the credit, but federal officials are worried about the other 12%, most of whom are too poor to even have to file federal tax returns.