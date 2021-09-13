NY Republican tries to use 'bill going nowhere' to press border opening

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Democrats are in the midst of passing $3.5 trillion "human infrastructure" legislation, and most likely don't want to do anything that could conceivably interfere with that plan – including raising a thorny border issue that also involves the southern border, said Alden, also a visiting professor of U.S.-Canada economic relations at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash.

Meanwhile, legislation pushing a border reopening doesn't square with the Republican message that the Biden administration has been lax in allowing undocumented immigrants to cross the southern border.

"You've got bipartisan support in the border states for reopening, but no engagement at the senior level of either party," Alden said. "And, you know, I think the members know this, which is why they're not pushing these bills very hard. They know they're not going to get anywhere."

Schumer has one other reason not to push Daines' border bill to the Senate floor. If he did so, Senate rules would allow Republicans to propose amendments suggesting get-tough measures at the southern border, thereby gumming up the legislative works while creating a fresh set of GOP sound bites and talking points.

