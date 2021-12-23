November mask mandate credited for decline in Covid-19 hospitalizations

Erie County officials and public health experts credit a county-wide mask mandate for reducing the number of local Covid-19 hospitalizations.

Between Dec. 6 and Monday, the number of hospitalized patients fell from 375 to 339, according to the state Health Department – even as hospitalizations climbed across the state. Erie County introduced its mask mandate on Nov. 23, more than two weeks before New York Gov. Kathy Hochul imposed a statewide rule that affected other Western New York counties.

As Erie County numbers fall, NY enters post-Thanksgiving Covid-19 surge Erie County's Covid-19 numbers fell by more than 1,000 new cases week over week, down from a high of 5,537 cases the week after Thanksgiving.

While the mandate prompted some backlash, including demonstrations at Niagara Square and a lawsuit on behalf of local business owners, public health officials said it was needed to curb 10 weeks of rising hospitalizations. In Erie County, the mandate has – at least temporarily – averted the need for further lockdowns, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in his weekly Covid-19 press conference.

“We are the only region really in upstate New York … (that) is going down in hospitalizations, and we believe it's because of the mask mandate,” Poloncarz said. “It's been a full month. It's had an impact. I mean, I was at a lot of places this past weekend, doing my Christmas shopping and so forth, and a lot of people were wearing masks.”