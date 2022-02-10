North Tonawanda man falls through ice walking across canal

A man who at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday tried to walk across the Erie Canal from the City of Tonawanda to North Tonawanda fell through the ice and had to be rescued by City of Tonawanda police and firefighters.

Police said a resident of East Niagara Street in the City of Tonawanda heard someone shouting for help and called 911.

When police arrived, the man was in the middle of the canal with only his upper body visible. Firefighters wearing dry suits crawled out to the location where the man had fallen through the ice and secured him with a rescue loop. He was then pulled from the water and onto a rescue sled, which was pulled ashore by police and fire personnel at the scene.

The man, described as a 36-year-old North Tonawanda resident, was treated for hypothermia and transported to Erie County Medical Center.

