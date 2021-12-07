NLRB allows Starbucks unionization effort to continue

WASHINGTON – The fight to unionize at three Buffalo-area Starbucks stores will continue after the federal regulators Tuesday rejected a last-ditch effort from the company to stop the organizing effort.
The National Labor Relations Board, in a unanimous 3-0 ruling, rejected the company's bid to stop the counting of ballots among workers from the three stores, which is set for Thursday, a day after balloting is closed.
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont on Monday heard testimony from four Buffalo area Starbucks employees who are among workers attempting to unionize three local shops in the area.
The board upheld a lower-level decision to let the election move forward. Starbucks' request for intervention "raises no substantial issues warranting review," the NLRB said.
Ian Hayes, an attorney for Starbucks Workers United, said the NLRB ruling was a clear rebuke of Starbucks' efforts to prevent workers to unionize.
“From the day partners filed the first NLRB petitions to hold union elections, Starbucks has shown it has no shame and will sink to any depth to try to break partners’ momentum, sow confusion and interfere with partners’ right to a fair election," Hayes said. "The company has failed every step of the way because the legal positions it has taken are intellectually vacant, and today’s decision by the NLRB is the latest proof of that.”
Ballots must be returned to the National Labor Relations Board no later than Dec. 8.
Asked for comment, a Starbucks spokesman cited a letter to company employees Tuesday from CEO Kevin Johnson, in which he said all Starbucks employees in Buffalo should have a say in the unionization issue and not just those from the three stores where it started.
"We respect the process that is underway and, independent of any outcome in these elections, we will continue to stay true to our mission and values," Johnson said.
Support Local Journalism
Starbucks had appealed an Oct. 28 ruling by an NLRB regional director saying that the unionization vote could move forward on a store-by-store basis. If the company had gotten its way, union organizers would have had to win a majority of votes from across the company's 20 Buffalo-area stores, which could have been a much more difficult task than winning votes at three individual stores.
Starbucks Workers United, which is affiliated with the Service Employees International Union, initiated the unionization effort at three stores: on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga and on Camp Road in Hamburg. Together, those stores employ about 100 people who can vote in the unionization election.
Since the baristas at those stores started the effort to organize, workers at three more local stores – at 4770 Transit Road in Depew, at 3186 Sheridan Drive in Amherst and at 1775 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga – have also asked the NLRB for the go-ahead for a unionization vote. Workers at a Starbucks in Arizona are trying to unionize, too.
The union on Tuesday said it was filing petitions with the National Labor Relations Board to conduct votes at Starbucks stores at 4770 Transit Road in Depew, 3186 Sheridan Drive in Amherst, and 1775 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga.
The three stores where union elections will conclude Wednesday would be the first in the 8,000-store Starbucks chain where workers are unionized. But Starbucks has pushed back hard against the unionization effort, sending executives to Buffalo to push the idea that a unified company offers workers a more flexible work environment, where they can move from store to store to pick up shifts.
"We have a network of company-operated stores that work together to create a better partner experience," Johnson, the Starbucks CEO, said in the letter to employees.
But baristas involved in the unionization effort have complained about their pay and alleged that some workers are not scheduled for more than 20 hours of work a week and therefore miss out on healthcare and other benefits. They've also been taken aback by the company's efforts to stop the unionization drive.
“It’s unfortunate to see them still trying to stop ballots from being counted at the 11th hour, but it shows the world what we’ve been up against with this company," said Jaz Brisack, a partner at the Starbucks on Elmwood. "If anything, this is bringing even more people onto our side when they see how hard the company is fighting its own partners."
The NLRB decision came a day after the union organizers held a webinar with Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who strongly backs their effort. Sanders said if Starbucks has enough money to pay its CEO nearly $15 million annually, it can pay its workers a living wage and give them decent benefits.