 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Niagara Falls’ Mauro inaugurated as Alfred State president

  • Updated
  • 0
Business People: Steven Mauro, SUNY-Alfred State College (copy)

Steven Mauro was inaugurated as the 13th president of SUNY-Alfred State College.
Support this work for $1 a month

A Niagara Falls native was inaugurated during a ceremony as the 13th president of Alfred State College.

Steven Mauro, who officially started in the post in March, said he wants to “inspire transformation in people and communities by making what would seem impossible, possible.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah Stanley and SUNY Board of Trustees member Eunice Lewin were joined by ASC College Council Chair Patricia Fogarty in placing the presidential medallion on Mauro during the ceremony Wednesday.

Mauro came to Alfred State after serving as vice president for strategy and campus operations at Gannon University, where he also worked as dean of health professions and sciences, interim provost and vice president for academic administration. Previously, he was a faculty member at Mercyhurst University.

He earned a Ph.D and bachelor’s degree in biology from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Michael J. Petro is a business reporter for The Buffalo News. The Buffalo State College graduate is a former sports writer who previously served as the editor of both The Sun and Buffalo Law Journal.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two WNY pastors sue to allow concealed carry of guns in their churches

Two WNY pastors sue to allow concealed carry of guns in their churches

The Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. of Trinity Baptist Church in Niagara Falls and Bishop Larry A. Boyd of Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist Church in Buffalo said in court papers that the state’s prohibition against carrying a concealed gun in church violated their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New Covid variants have 'potential winter surge'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News