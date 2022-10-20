Niagara Falls’ Mauro inaugurated as Alfred State president

A Niagara Falls native was inaugurated during a ceremony as the 13th president of Alfred State College.

Steven Mauro, who officially started in the post in March, said he wants to “inspire transformation in people and communities by making what would seem impossible, possible.”

SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah Stanley and SUNY Board of Trustees member Eunice Lewin were joined by ASC College Council Chair Patricia Fogarty in placing the presidential medallion on Mauro during the ceremony Wednesday.

Mauro came to Alfred State after serving as vice president for strategy and campus operations at Gannon University, where he also worked as dean of health professions and sciences, interim provost and vice president for academic administration. Previously, he was a faculty member at Mercyhurst University.

He earned a Ph.D and bachelor’s degree in biology from the State University of New York at Buffalo.